Earnings Miss: The Lottery Corporation Limited Missed EPS By 12% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that The Lottery Corporation Limited (ASX:TLC) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to AU$5.02 in the past week. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at AU$3.5b, although statutory earnings per share came in 12% below what the analysts expected, at AU$0.12 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Lottery

Following the latest results, Lottery's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of AU$3.83b in 2024. This would be a notable 9.0% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 45% to AU$0.17. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$3.85b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.18 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at AU$5.39, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Lottery analyst has a price target of AU$5.95 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$5.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 9.0% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.1% annual growth over the past three years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 8.2% per year. So although Lottery is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$5.39, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Lottery analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Lottery has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.