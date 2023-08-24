Earnings Miss: Pepper Money Limited Missed EPS By 26% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Pepper Money Limited (ASX:PPM) missed earnings with its latest half-yearly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. It looks like quite a negative result overall, with both revenues and earnings falling well short of analyst predictions. Revenues of AU$194m missed by 14%, and statutory earnings per share of AU$0.12 fell short of forecasts by 26%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from six analysts covering Pepper Money is for revenues of AU$418.9m in 2023. This implies a discernible 4.4% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 22% to AU$0.22 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$453.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.27 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 5.5% to AU$1.78. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Pepper Money analyst has a price target of AU$2.88 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$1.35. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Pepper Money's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 8.6% to the end of 2023. This tops off a historical decline of 0.6% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, Pepper Money is expected to suffer at about the same rate as its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Unfortunately they also downgraded their revenue estimates, although the forecast growth is still roughly in line with that of the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Pepper Money. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Pepper Money analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Pepper Money (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

