Earnings Miss: Rockwell Automation, Inc. Missed EPS By 27% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) last week released its latest quarterly, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$2.1b, statutory earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 27%, coming in at just US$1.86 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, Rockwell Automation's 23 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$9.24b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.0% to US$11.54. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$12.13 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The average price target fell 5.8% to US$291, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Rockwell Automation analyst has a price target of US$366 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$220. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Rockwell Automation's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 1.7% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 6.7% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Rockwell Automation.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Rockwell Automation's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Rockwell Automation analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

