Earnings Miss: Silverlake Axis Ltd. Missed EPS By 8.0% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, Silverlake Axis Ltd. (SGX:5CP) recently reported its annual numbers. Revenues of RM766m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at RM0.068, missing estimates by 8.0%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Silverlake Axis after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Silverlake Axis' twin analysts is for revenues of RM818.0m in 2024. This reflects an okay 6.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.1% to RM0.072. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM823.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.083 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

The average price target fell 15% to S$0.40, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Silverlake Axis' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Silverlake Axis' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.8% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.8% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 20% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Silverlake Axis is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Silverlake Axis. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Silverlake Axis' revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Silverlake Axis' future valuation.

