Earnings Miss: Victrex plc Missed EPS By 5.9% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Last week, you might have seen that Victrex plc (LON:VCT) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.7% to UK£14.11 in the past week. Revenues of UK£307m were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at UK£0.70, missing estimates by 5.9%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the latest results, Victrex's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK£327.5m in 2024. This would be an okay 6.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 12% to UK£0.79. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£328.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.81 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of UK£16.48, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Victrex, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£20.90 and the most bearish at UK£12.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Victrex's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 6.7% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 4.7% per year. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Victrex is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Their estimates also suggest that Victrex's revenue is expected to perform better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£16.48, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Victrex. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Victrex going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Victrex that you should be aware of.

