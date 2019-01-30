Earnings Momentum Drive Indian Stocks First Gain in Four Days

(Bloomberg) -- Earnings beats at two top companies boosted Indian equities ahead of the overnight U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and a national budget later this week. Key stock indexes headed for their first advance in four days.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.4 percent to 35,719.01 as of 10:00 a.m. in Mumbai, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index added 0.3 percent.

Of the 21 NSE Nifty 50 Index companies that have announced results for the October to December period so far, 13 have either met or exceeded analyst estimates. Investors are awaiting the outcome of the U.S. rate decision overnight, India’s interim federal budget on Friday and the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on Feb. 7.

Strategist’s View

“The Government’s fiscal deficit target in the upcoming budget and its quality will be the important for investors,” said Girish Pai, head of institutional equity research at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt in Mumbai. “Investors can digest a figure of as much as 3.5 percent.”“Earnings are OK, as the comparative numbers from a year earlier weren’t great; investors are expecting low-teen percentage growth in earnings for Nifty companies this fiscal year and then a pick up to mid-to-high teens next year,” Pai said.Global growth, U.S.-China trade negotiations and their impact on businesses are “more of a worry to me,” he said.

The Numbers

Fourteen of the 19 sector indexes compiled by BSE Ltd. rallied, led by a gauge of metal stocks.Axis Bank Ltd. climbed 5.9 percent to a record, the most among Sensex and Nifty members, after its third-quarter net income topped estimates. Rival ICICI Bank Ltd., which reports earnings later Wednesday, gained 4.2 percent.Software firm HCL Technologies Ltd. added 2.2 percent after its net income and sales for the December quarter beat estimates.

Analyst Notes/Market-Related Stories

Axis Bank Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse; PT 780 RupeesCeat Downgraded to Reduce at Nomura; PT 1,015 Rupees

