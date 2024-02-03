Earnings Update: Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 4.1% to US$409. Old Dominion Freight Line reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$5.9b and statutory earnings per share of US$11.26, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Old Dominion Freight Line's 15 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.38b in 2024. This would be a decent 8.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to expand 14% to US$12.97. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$6.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.25 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the small dip in their earnings per share numbers for next year.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$403, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Old Dominion Freight Line analyst has a price target of US$490 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$282. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Old Dominion Freight Line shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Old Dominion Freight Line'shistorical trends, as the 8.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 11% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.3% annually. It's clear that while Old Dominion Freight Line's revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Old Dominion Freight Line going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Old Dominion Freight Line , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

