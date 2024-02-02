Earnings Update: Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) Just Reported Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

As you might know, Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) recently reported its full-year numbers. It was a credible result overall, with revenues of US$14b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.39 both in line with analyst estimates, showing that Otis Worldwide is executing in line with expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Following the latest results, Otis Worldwide's twelve analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$14.7b in 2024. This would be a reasonable 3.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 10.0% to US$3.78. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.74 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$92.29, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Otis Worldwide, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$105 and the most bearish at US$79.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Otis Worldwide's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Otis Worldwide's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.3% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.3% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.2% annually. Otis Worldwide is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$92.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Otis Worldwide going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Otis Worldwide (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

