Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) Price Target To €12.93

Shareholders might have noticed that Smartbroker Holding AG (ETR:SB1) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to €8.88 in the past week. Revenues were in line with expectations, at €55m, while statutory losses ballooned to €0.64 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

View our latest analysis for Smartbroker Holding

After the latest results, the consensus from Smartbroker Holding's four analysts is for revenues of €53.1m in 2023, which would reflect a discernible 3.8% decline in revenue compared to the last year of performance. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 72% to €0.18. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €53.1m and €0.18 per share in losses.

The analysts trimmed their valuations, with the average price target falling 26% to €12.93, with the ongoing losses seemingly weighing on sentiment, despite no real changes to the earnings forecasts. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Smartbroker Holding analyst has a price target of €17.70 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €10.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 3.8% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 49% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 9.7% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Smartbroker Holding is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Smartbroker Holding's future valuation.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Smartbroker Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the Smartbroker Holding Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here