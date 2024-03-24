Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) Price Target To UK£1.73

As you might know, Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) recently reported its full-year numbers. Eurocell reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of UK£365m and statutory earnings per share of UK£0.086, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, Eurocell's dual analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be UK£365.0m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 23% to UK£0.11. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£373.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.07 in 2024. Although the analysts have lowered their revenue forecasts, they've also made a considerable lift to their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 14% to UK£1.73, with the analysts signalling that the weaker revenue outlook was a more powerful indicator than the upgraded EPS forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Eurocell's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Eurocell's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 0.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.9% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 3.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Eurocell is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Eurocell's earnings potential next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Eurocell's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for Eurocell going out as far as 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Eurocell that you need to take into consideration.

