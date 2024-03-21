Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Price Target To US$6.13

Shareholders of Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 17% to US$4.03 following its latest yearly results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were US$45m and statutory losses were US$0.44 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

After the latest results, the five analysts covering Augmedix are now predicting revenues of US$61.2m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a substantial 37% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.52 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$61.5m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2024. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Augmedix even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a notable increase in per-share losses.

With the increase in forecast losses for next year, it's perhaps no surprise to see that the average price target dipped 13% to US$6.13, with the analysts signalling that growing losses would be a definite concern. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Augmedix analyst has a price target of US$8.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$4.50. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Augmedix's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 37% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 28% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 11% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Augmedix is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Augmedix. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

