Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) Price Target To AU$0.15

Shareholders might have noticed that RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) filed its yearly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 10.0% to AU$0.063 in the past week. The results look positive overall; while revenues of AU$18m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 6.0% smaller than expected, with RMA Global losing AU$0.0094 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analyst has changed their earnings models, following these results.

See our latest analysis for RMA Global

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from RMA Global's single analyst is for revenues of AU$19.8m in 2024. This reflects a decent 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 31% to AU$0.006. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$20.4m and AU$0.005 per share in losses. While this year's revenue estimates dropped there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target fell 17% to AU$0.15, with the analyst clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that RMA Global's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 12% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 24% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% annually. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that RMA Global is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at RMA Global. They also downgraded RMA Global's revenue estimates, but industry data suggests that it is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analyst also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with RMA Global , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.