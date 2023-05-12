Earnings Update: Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. The numbers were fairly weak, with sales of US$5.7m missing analyst predictions by 7.2%, and (statutory) losses of US$0.83 per share being slightly larger than what the analysts had expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Repare Therapeutics, is for revenues of US$57.2m in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 58% reduction in Repare Therapeutics' sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$2.76 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$43.7m and losses of US$2.79 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

There were no major changes to the US$26.67consensus price target despite the higher revenue estimates, with the analysts seeming to believe that ongoing losses have a larger impact on the valuation than growing sales. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Repare Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$49.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$11.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 69% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 138% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% per year. It's pretty clear that Repare Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Repare Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Repare Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

