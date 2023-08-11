Earnings Update: RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) Just Reported Its Interim Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

RTL Group S.A. (ETR:RRTL) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.9% to €36.90 in the week after its latest interim results. It was an okay report, and revenues came in at €3.1b, approximately in line with analyst estimates leading up to the results announcement. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, RTL Group's nine analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €7.09b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 5.5% to €3.07 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €7.18b and earnings per share (EPS) of €3.78 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at €42.94, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic RTL Group analyst has a price target of €51.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €32.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the RTL Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that RTL Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 1.7% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.5% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that RTL Group is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for RTL Group. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €42.94, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

