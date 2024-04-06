Earnings Update: Simulations Plus, Inc. Beat Earnings And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts For This Year

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 5.9% to hit US$18m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.20, some 5.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Simulations Plus

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Simulations Plus are now predicting revenues of US$68.1m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a modest 5.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 25% to US$0.66. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$67.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.66 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$53.67, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Simulations Plus analyst has a price target of US$55.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$51.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Simulations Plus is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Simulations Plus' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 11% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 13% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 11% annually. It's clear that while Simulations Plus' revenue growth is expected to continue on its current trajectory, it's only expected to grow in line with the industry itself.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Simulations Plus. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Simulations Plus going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Simulations Plus , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.