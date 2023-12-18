Earnings Tell The Story For e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) As Its Stock Soars 28%

The e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) share price has done very well over the last month, posting an excellent gain of 28%. The annual gain comes to 173% following the latest surge, making investors sit up and take notice.

Since its price has surged higher, e.l.f. Beauty may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 65.5x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, e.l.f. Beauty has been doing quite well of late. It seems that many are expecting the company to continue defying the broader market adversity, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

View our latest analysis for e.l.f. Beauty

Keen to find out how analysts think e.l.f. Beauty's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

How Is e.l.f. Beauty's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like e.l.f. Beauty's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 245%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 1,018% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 21% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 12% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

Story continues

With this information, we can see why e.l.f. Beauty is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Bottom Line On e.l.f. Beauty's P/E

The strong share price surge has got e.l.f. Beauty's P/E rushing to great heights as well. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of e.l.f. Beauty's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for e.l.f. Beauty you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies with strong earnings growth and low P/E ratios.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.