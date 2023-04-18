Earnings Working Against MMA Offshore Limited's (ASX:MRM) Share Price

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 17x, you may consider MMA Offshore Limited (ASX:MRM) as a highly attractive investment with its 3.5x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, MMA Offshore has been relatively sluggish. The P/E is probably low because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping earnings don't get any worse and that you could pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For MMA Offshore?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MMA Offshore would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that there was hardly any earnings per share growth to speak of for the company over the past year. The longer-term trend has been no better as the company has no earnings growth to show for over the last three years either. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has definitely eluded the company recently.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 40% per annum over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 13% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we are not surprised that MMA Offshore is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On MMA Offshore's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that MMA Offshore maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for MMA Offshore (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

