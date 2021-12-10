U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,701.75
    +34.75 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,954.00
    +201.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,285.25
    +136.50 (+0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.10
    +21.70 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.98
    +1.04 (+1.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.80
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.09
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5080
    +0.0210 (+1.41%)
     

  • Vix

    19.44
    -0.46 (-2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3231
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5110
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,747.54
    +429.29 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.89
    -25.06 (-1.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,328.38
    +7.12 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,437.77
    -287.70 (-1.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

Earnr is a new finance and tax app aimed at UK 'side-hustle' businesses

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Earnr is a new finance and tax service aimed at the UK creator economy and people doing ‘side-hustle’ businesses. It’s now secured £650,000 to launch an app aimed at ‘solopreneurs’. The round was financed by 7percent Ventures, Antler and FJ Labs.

The startup deals with the financial and tax admin side of their new venture which works with private personal bank account. The app provides a hub of financial tools and services for these self-employed side-hustlers, providing digital bookkeeping and accountancy services, automates tax returns, and comes with access to expert help.

Anyone earning less than £3k from their side hustle can submit their tax return for free, and over that Earnr charges a flat £99 fee.

CEO Enzo Ottens said: “Many of us in the Earnr team started our own side hustles during the UK’s many lockdowns and although doing this is getting easier than ever, finance and tax admin is always where complexity and the risk of expensive mistakes lurk… So we’ve built a service that does it all for you, and automatically with a minimum of hands-on input.”

Andrew J Scott, Founding Partner at 7percent Ventures, said: "We backed Enzo and the Earnr team because of their ambition to disrupt the half-trillion-dollar accounting sector globally using A.I. At 7percent we love startups which aim to fundamentally transform laggard industries and Earnr were aligned on the fastest way to do that, starting today with tax returns for side earners.”

Recommended Stories

  • One World, One Pandemic: How Africa is fighting COVID-19

    ABC News’ Matt Gutman reports on how nations in Africa are battling the pandemic as the omicron variant spreads around the globe.

  • Scotland tightens COVID-19 rules over exponential growth in cases

    Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Friday said that the Omicron coronavirus variant was growing exponentially and would overtake Delta as the dominant strain within days, as she tightened self-isolation rules. Sturgeon said that household contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of vaccine status or negative test results, and urged people to reconsider holding Christmas parties. "Omicron is going to very quickly overtake Delta as the dominant strain in Scotland... we expect it to overtake Delta within days, not weeks."

  • How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?

    There’s no clear-cut definition for when a pandemic starts and ends, and how much of a threat a global outbreak is posing can vary by country. In January 2020, WHO designated the virus a global health crisis “of international concern." The pandemic may be widely considered over when WHO decides the virus is no longer an emergency of international concern, a designation its expert committee has been reassessing every three months.

  • 7 tax changes you need to know before filing for 2021

    You'll be able to take advantage of some pandemic-era benefits in 2022, but not all.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NIO) A Good Stock To Buy?

    Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an […]

  • Bill Gates is using these dividend stocks to generate a giant inflation-fighting income stream ⁠— you might want to do the same

    Bill Gates looks for income, too. This is how he gets it.

  • Lucid Group nosedives amid $1.75B senior notes sell-off and SEC subpoena

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Zack Guzman and Akiko Fujita look at EV developer Lucid Group's plunge amid sell-offs of convertible senior notes and an SEC subpoena over its SPAC deal.

  • How to Avoid the Gift Tax

    The gift tax is a tax levied on any unilateral transfer (a gift) from one person to another. This applies to any kind of taxable assets, including cash, securities and real estate. When the gift tax applies, it is the donor … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid the Gift Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rise as investors digest CPI inflation data

    Stock futures opened higher Thursday evening as investors awaited a key inflation report ahead of the Federal Reserve's final policy-setting meeting of the year next week.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential companies on U.S. stock exchanges. Not every stock in the Dow Jones has performed well. Biotech company Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has been down about 7% since the beginning of 2021.

  • Is AMC Entertainment Holdings Silently Killing Your Portfolio?

    The attraction of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) among meme stockholders may have finally begun to fade. The stock showed some small signs of life after CEO Adam Aron introduced an AMC non-fungible token (NFT) earlier this month for its Investor Connect members, a group for self-identified AMC shareholders. AMC stock has lost roughly 56% of its value from its June high.

  • Oracle Stock Spikes. Earnings Were Really, Really Good.

    For the quarter ended Nov. 30, Oracle (ticker: ORCL) reported revenue of $10.4 billion, up 6% from a year ago, and ahead of both the company’s guidance range of 3% to 5% growth, and the Street consensus forecast for $10.2 billion.

  • Alibaba Stock Looks Like a Screaming Buy. Is It Really?

    Shares look cheap based on nearly every metric. China's policy toward the company is impossible to predict.

  • Is It Time To Buy the NYSE's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

    Many investors looking at individual growth stocks have had a tough year, but a volatile market has provided a handful of opportunities to get stock in great companies at a discount. Let's take a closer look at three of this year's worst performers on the New York Stock Exchange and see if we can determine which camp they fall into. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) entered 2021 as a popular healthcare stock that rode the remote-work wave through the global pandemic.

  • 5 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    A decade ago, smartphones and electric cars were barely a thing. Now, if you bought Apple or Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a decade ago, it's worked out very well for you. Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) uses its proprietary "Falcon" platform to link all its customers together on a cloud-based network.

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $200 in December

    Despite volatility rearing its head over the past couple of weeks, it's been another stellar year for the stock market. For patient investors who lean on time as their ally, there are plenty of stocks that can make them richer. Best of all, you don't need a mountain of money to build wealth on Wall Street.

  • 10 Most Popular EV Stocks Among Famous Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular EV stocks among famous hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the EV market, go directly to 5 Most Popular EV Stocks Among Famous Hedge Funds. In 2020, 5% of the new car sales were attributed to electric vehicles, and the number […]

  • What’s next for Apple as it nears a $3 trillion market cap

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley&nbsp;explains what’s next for the tech behemoth as it eyes virtual reality, the metaverse, and an Apple car.

  • Bank of America launches new rewards tiers for most affluent clients

    Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is launching new rewards benefits aimed at its wealthiest clients. The Preferred Rewards program has added two tiers — Diamond, for clients with at least $1 million in investment or deposit assets with BofA, and Diamond Honors, for those who have at least $10 million in assets. John Sellers, Rewards executive, estimated the tiers could draw in 1 million wealth management clients who don't have a banking relationship with BofA.

  • Tax break for charitable donations packs extra incentive for giving this year

    Thinking about making a charitable contribution? Check out the special tax break for donations made by the end of 2021.