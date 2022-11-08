Earphone and Headphone Market Size to Grow by USD 20720.41 Million From 2022 to 2027, Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the Global Earphone and Headphone Market as a part of the parent consumer electronics market, covering products and companies engaged in the manufacturing/marketing of consumer robotics, home audio and video products, televisions, digital cameras, and related products. The Global Earphone and Headphone Market share is set to increase by USD 20720.41 Million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The market will also record an 8.92% Y-O-Y growth Rate during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Earphone and Headphone Market 2023-2027

Global Earphone and Headphone Market - Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the Life Cycle of the Global Earphone and Headphone Market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global earphone and headphone market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2022-2027. Our researchers have included –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global Earphone and headphone Market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global earphone and headphone market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer earphones and headphones in the market are Apple Inc., Alclair Audio Inc., Bose Corp., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Corp, and others. The global earphone and headphone market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by increased sales, an increase in the number of customers, and increased profits. The existing vendors in the market compete based on product design, aesthetics, functionality, and applications. Product differentiation, portfolio, and pricing are the other major drivers of global earphones and headphones market competition. The degree of competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to product extensions, fostering further the growth of the market in focus.

Story continues

Vendor Offerings -

Alclair Audio Inc.: The company offers earphones and headphones such as hunting protection earphones, motorcycle earbuds, and wired earphones.

Apple Inc.: The company offers Airpods Pro second generation, Airpods Max, Mini homepad earphones, and wired earpods.

Bose Corp.: The company offers earphones and headphones such as noise-cancelling earphones, wireless earphones, sport earphones, aviation headsets, and earbuds.

Bowers & Wilkins: The company offers in-ear wired and wireless earphones.

Global Earphone and headphone Market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Segment Overview

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in generating sales revenues. The Global Earphone and Headphone Market as per geography is categorized into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the Global Earphone and Headphone Market size and actionable market understanding.

Regional Highlights - North America is the fastest-growing region in the global earphone and headphone market compared to other regions. 29% growth will originate from North America. North America has been at the forefront of several consumer goods innovations, including electronic devices. Consumers in these regions have shown a keen interest in adopting paid digital audio subscriptions and podcasts. They are also actively engaging in fitness and sports activities. The trend to invest in music and fitness subscriptions generates high sales for head and earphones as essential accessories. Therefore, the high demand for headphones in North America, coupled with high disposable income levels and increased adoption of smartphones, are the key factors influencing the growth of the regional market.

Revenue Generating Segment Highlights - The Global Earphone and Headphone Market as per type segmentation is categorized into in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear. The earphone and headphone market share growth by the in-ear segment will be significant during the forecast period. The wireless in-ear earphones provide users with a tangle-free experience, as there is no wire connecting the left and right earpieces. They are extremely portable as they are compact and can be carried around in a charging case. Product advancements like active noise cancellation (ANC) and near-field communication (NFC) offer consumers an enhanced listening experience.

Global Earphone and headphone Market – Market Dynamics

Major Driver - Technological advancements for product enrichment is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are continually focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products. The market players are focusing on implementing AI to provide a unique and personalized audio experience to users. Vendors are also attempting to reduce the size and weight of earbuds and headsets to provide greater sound quality through intensive innovation. The demand for these products is high, owing to which many new product launches can be witnessed in the market during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The growing demand for IPX-certified devices is the key trend in the market. Several vendors in the market are introducing new products that are sweat-proof and water-resistant, with the ear padding removable and washable in a few models. They are manufacturing their products with a certain ingress protection (IPX) rating in mind, which is a safety rating to offer protection against dust and water. An IPX1-rated device is resistant to water droplets and can be dripped in water for 10 minutes. The level of protection ranges from the number zero to nine and increases, with the highest level being IPX9, which offers protection against the spray of water from a high-pressure nozzle. Similarly, in the case of dust, the rating ranges from IP0X to IP6X, with IP6X being the highest. In some cases, the product may be resistant to both dust and water.

Major Challenges - The high prices associated with wireless variants is the major challenge in the market. The growing consumer appetite for additional features is increasing the price of wireless headphones. Also, the popularity of sports and fitness wireless headphones is growing, and they are generally offered at high prices. The global wireless headphones market is in its growth stage. Most of the vendors offer wireless headphones at a high price. The high-priced premium wireless headphones are expected to discourage consumers from adopting such products in developing countries. Thus, the increased costs associated with wireless headphones are expected to impact market growth negatively.

Earphone and headphone Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist earphone and headphone market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the earphone and headphone market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the earphone and headphone market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of earphone and headphone market vendors

Earphone and Headphone Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20720.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alclair Audio Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Bowers and Wilkins, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pioneer India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

