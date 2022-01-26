U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

Earphones and Headphones Market revenue to cross USD 175 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The earphones and headphones market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 175 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the growing technology utilization among fitness & sports enthusiasts.

Earphones and Headphones Market
Earphones and Headphones Market

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/482

Technology upgrades will boost the earphones and headphones market expansion during the forecast timeframe. Companies are investing in R&D activities to improve their existing product range with the integration of new technologies. For instance, in November 2021, Grado Labs announced the updated versions of its RS2x & RS1x series. The company has introduced a new fourth-generation 44mm X driver in RS2x & 50mm X driver in the RS1x product line. Through this change, the company is improving its sound quality, sturdiness, tuning & magnetic power capabilities. The timely advancement in technology supports will support the company in driving a constant engagement with its customer base and create a base for new product launches.

The growing focus on channel expansion will propel the earphones and headphones market demand. Industry leaders, such as Apple Inc., Sony Corporation, Audio-Technica Corporation, are emphasizing on improving their industry reach across different regions to cater to a large set of customers. This factor has encouraged them in forming & maintaining strategic partnerships in the sector.

The rising demand for high-end earphones & headphones in North America will support the market value. To receive a high-quality and comfortable sound experience, consumers are purchasing top models from industry participants. This factor has encouraged companies to introduce a new range in the region

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/482

Some major findings of the earphones and headphones market report are:

  • The integration of advanced technologies, such as AI and touchless sensors, will impel the industry revenue for earphones & headphones. Through this integration, companies are developing features including active noise cancellation, sound quality, battery life, voice isolation, and on-device control usability.

  • Rising demand from the corporate sector will support the market size. To improve after-sales services automobile, IT, military & e-commerce platforms are establishing new support or call centers. The introduction of new facilities will stimulate product demand, facilitating proper communication between the operator and the end-user.

  • The introduction of a new product range in the wireless earphones & headphones segment will accelerate the earphones and headphones market progression. The industry players are expanding their portfolios to offer consumers improved battery life, connectivity range, and sound quality capabilities.

  • The growing adoption of e-commerce platforms will augment the industry value. Consumers are shifting toward online shopping websites for the purchase of electronic goods and to avail ongoing price discounts & home delivery services.

  • The rising consumption of content from Over The Top (OTT) platforms will foster product demand in the coming years. Individuals are currently utilizing online streaming sites for watching TV shows, movies, and stand-up comedies. This factor will increase technology requirements for an enhanced sound experience.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Earphones and Headphones Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 Manufacturers

3.3.4 Technology/software providers

3.3.5 System integrators

3.3.6 Distributors

3.3.7 Vendor matrix

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Wireless charging

3.4.2 Noise cancellation technology

3.4.3 Bluetooth 5

3.4.4 Gesture recognition

3.4.5 Biometrics

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/earphone-and-headphone-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earphones-and-headphones-market-revenue-to-cross-usd-175-bn-by-2028-global-market-insights-inc-301467614.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

