Earphones and Headphones: World Industry Assessment 2022-2026

·2 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Earphones and Headphones Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global earphones and headphones market is projected to grow by $10.23 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.06% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by technological advancements for product enrichment and the increasing penetration of smart devices. The study identifies the untapped market for premium devices as one of the prime reasons driving the earphone and headphone market growth during the next few years.

The industry is segmented as below:

  • By Type

  • By Geographical Landscape

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading earphone and headphone market vendors that include:

  • Apple Inc.

  • Bose Corp.

  • Grado Labs Inc.

  • Harman International Industries Inc.

  • JVCKENWOOD Corp.

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Logitech International SA

  • Panasonic Corp.

  • Plantronics Inc.

  • Skullcandy Inc.

Also, the earphone and headphone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/crl29z

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earphones-and-headphones-world-industry-assessment-2022-2026-301460624.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

