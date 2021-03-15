The Earplugs Market is projected to exceed $1.35 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.
Rising product adoption from manufacturing, construction and mining industries coupled with increasing adoption of earplugs in music and sleeping applications will propel the earplugs market growth, says this report.
Selbyville, Delaware, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on Global Market Insights Inc., report, the global Earplugs Market was estimated at $928.3 million in 2020 and is slated to surpass $1.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the top winning strategies, wavering industry trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment avenues, competitive scenarios, market estimations & size.
Silicone earplugs will hold over 10% share owing to the high usage in swimming, musical concerts, and sleeping for noise reduction. They are also used to protect ears from cold and dust. They provide better hearing protection, noise attenuation, and water protection in sleeping and swimming applications, which are likely to boost the earplugs market growth during the forecast period.
Travelers use earplugs for sleeping when traveling in airplanes or at airports. Traveling is noisy owing to the sounds caused from jet engines, crowd on the subway, or the loud music at the festival. To protect them from endless noise, constant pressure changes, and unnecessary pain, earplugs is a perfect solution. The increasing tourism industry will drive the earplug's demand in travelling application.
The construction segment is expected to witness significant growth at a rate of over 6.5%, since many people use earplugs to work with large sound generating machines, such as jackhammers, drillers, compressors, and generators, and frequent exposure to these machines is enough to cause hearing loss over the time, which is expected to boost the earplugs market share over the forecast period.
The forestry segment is expected to hold a substantial share in the earplugs market. Forestry industry workers have to operate heavy machinery such as skidders, tractors, chainsaws, and loaders that produce noise over 90 dB, leading to hearing loss. The increasing usage of earplugs to avoid hearing loss will positively impact the earplugs market revenue.
Europe will hold more than two-fifths share in the earplugs market. The increasing adoption of earplugs in the manufacturing industry as noise reduction equipment will drive the earplugs market sales owing to the large manufacturing industry and larger production capacities across the region. Earplugs business are expected to observe a significant growth in mining and construction during the forecast period since they are used for lowering the NRR and are more effective compared to earmuffs. However, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is likely to slow down the market owing to recent lockdowns across various European countries including the UK, France, and Italy.
Prominent earplugs industry players include Honeywell International Inc.; Allens Industrial Products; Etymotic Research, Inc; Uvex Group; Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC; Speedo International Limited; OHROPAX; Noise Busters Direct; 3M; Liberty Glove & Safety; Hearos; Radians Custom; Living Stones Biz and Moldex-Metric AG & Co. KG.
