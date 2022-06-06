U.S. markets open in 2 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.25
    +42.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +262.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,722.25
    +171.25 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,902.30
    +21.00 (+1.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.72
    +0.85 (+0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.80
    +6.60 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.47 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.17
    +0.45 (+1.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2555
    +0.0062 (+0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6720
    -0.1880 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,401.29
    +1,725.12 (+5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.93
    +23.13 (+3.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,638.49
    +105.54 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Earplugs Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·5 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major earplugs market players include 3M, Honeywell, Noise Busters Direct, Etymotic Research, Living Stones Biz, Hearos, Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company, Radians Custom, Liberty Glove & Safety, OHROPAX, Decibillz, Uvex Group, EARLABS AB, Speedo International Limited, Wavy Ocean, Allens Industrial Products, McKeon Products, and Jaco Enterprises.

Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global earplugs market size is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast period, on account of concerns regarding regular exposure to high decibel noise in the industrial sector. Given the growing importance of ear protection, governments worldwide have been supporting research and development activities of market players for improving product efficiency.


Prolonged exposure to damaging noise levels across North American industrial sector

North America noise reduction earplugs market share is estimated to display a 5% CAGR between 2021 and 2027. End-use industries including mining, manufacturing, construction, and military have been allocating funds toward noise-reduction devices. Acknowledging the fact that prolonged exposure to high level noise can be damaging to the ear, causing complete or partial deafness, companies and employees have been becoming more aware about the product benefits.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2024/sample

DIY activities gain traction in Canada

Canada flanged earplugs market share is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast timeframe. Several consumers across Canada have been using these products while mowing their lawns. Several others have been relying on these devices for blocking out noise during renovation activities such as drilling, landscaping, re-roofing and so on.

During 2020, the consumers segment accounted for nearly 13% of the North America market share. According to a study, home renovation loan applications increased by over 30% during the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the first. Since Canadians have more time on their hands than before, their increasing disposable incomes have allowed them to consider home improvement plans, fostering product use.

Growing use of earplugs for travel in U.S.

Several individuals have been using silicone earplugs while flying. These products are 100 percent non-toxic and are designed to reduce discomfort and pain due to noise during travel. U.S. market share for noise-cancelling earplugs is increasing due to the growing tourist footfall across major international airports. Between airport transfers, long flights, jet lags, people need to get recommended 7-9 hours sleep, which is aided by these products. Ambient noise from railway stations, subways, airports, and road traffic can be disturbing to people, who have been preferring the use of these products.

Strong recovery of tourism sector in APAC

Asia Pacific earplugs market share from the travel segment will depict a 5.5% CAGR through the assessment timeline, prompted the growing number of international travelers and tourists. Although the product sales saw a steep decline during 2022-21, with the regional governments encouraging tourist activities, product use is slated to rise. Since the last few months, declining number of COVID-19 cases have been pushing more individuals towards trips and holidays in exotic locations in countries like India and Australia.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2129/sample

Rising uptake across military applications across India and China

Military units across India and China have been increasing their investments in custom made equipment and protection gear. Due to the expanding government expenditures toward combat and training related products, custom-molded earplugs share is growing in Asia Pacific market.

Defense budgets have increased dramatically over the last few years, allowing these end-users to purchase best quality products that protect the ears of soldiers more efficiently. At the start of 2022, Indian Finance Minister revealed that the Ministry of Defense (MoD) allocations have seen a spike of 9.8%, reaching $70.6 billion for fiscal year 2022-23.

Strong presence of manufacturing industry across France and Germany

With countries such as Germany and France being major industrial hubs, the European continent is home to a robust manufacturing sector. Since these products are being adopted by individuals working at these facilities, product sales have been rising. More employers have been encouraging their employees to wear ear protection gear for preventing hearing loss amongst them. They have been actively investing in high quality ear safety equipment for pushing employee retention rates as well.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe Earplugs Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2128/sample

Foam products to witness increased demand across Europe

By 2027, Europe foam earplugs market share is expected to be valued at over $200 million. Because of the higher comfort and safety offered by this material, it is one of the most extensively used materials in the industry. High noise reduction abilities as well as enhanced softness is fueling the use of foam earplugs for sleeping. Being an inexpensive alternative is another factor attracting customers toward these products. Several brands have been offering soft tapered foam earplugs that are designed according to the unique ear shape and size of the customer for superior protection and comfort.

About Graphical Research:

‘Graphical Research’ provides a large collection of market research and industry analysis reports covering healthcare, automotive, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, IT, agriculture, chemicals, and many other sectors, across diverse regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and others. The comprehensive reports we provide are aligned with the key industry trends and insights in specific regional markets. The data we deliver helps our customers make better strategic decisions. Our goal is to offer competitive and quality customized market research reports.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Engineer Who Fled Charges of Stealing Chip Technology in US Now Thrives in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Few companies are better positioned to benefit from the crippling shortage of computer chips than ASML Holding NV, a Dutch manufacturer whose equipment plays an integral role in making the world’s most advanced semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improve

  • Elon Musk Tries to Reassure About Tesla

    The CEO of the electric vehicle maker wants to appease worried markets after one of his worrying messages about Tesla.

  • Saudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolSaudi Arabia raised oil prices for its biggest market of Asia by more than expected as the region’s main economies ease coronavirus re

  • 91% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is in These 4 Sectors

    Few investors have a more impressive track record than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. Buffett has long believed that diversification is only necessary if you don't know what you're doing. Despite Buffett's company having stakes in more than four dozen securities, 91% of Berkshire Hathaway's $347.6 billion investment portfolio, including holdings from New England Asset Management, is tied up in the following four sectors, as of June 1, 2022.

  • Edelman CEO advice to other top execs: Beware of the 'pushback against wokeness'

    As the world faces war, an ongoing public health crisis, and social injustice, corporate executives have found themselves facing questions from their own employees about whether or not they plan to take a stand.

  • OPEC to Boost Oil Production: Buy These 2 Oil Stocks If They Drop

    If higher oil production pushes crude prices and oil stocks lower, you'll want to pick up shares of these two energy companies.

  • Musk backtracks on job cuts, says Tesla salaried staff to be 'fairly flat'

    "Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1533176789022957568 in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months. In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

  • Ant Unveils Singapore Digital Bank in Southeast Asian Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. launched its digital bank in Singapore, as China’s largest online financial platform branches out of its home market amid regulatory headwinds. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More

  • Should Investors Be Worried About Tesla?

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.

  • Chevron CEO Sees Russian Oil Output Falling After Exit of Western Firms

    It would be difficult for Russia to overcome the loss of western technology and capital, noting that other once-large oil producers have seen output fall after sanctions, Mike Wirth said.

  • Russia's Rusal files suit against Rio Tinto over alumina refinery -documents

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Russian aluminium producer Rusal has filed a lawsuit against global miner Rio Tinto, seeking to win back access to its 20% share of the alumina produced at a jointly owned refiner in Queensland. The lawsuit challenges Australia's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which included wide-ranging sanctions against Russian firms and oligarchs who had links with President Vladimir Putin. Rio stepped in to take sole control of Queensland Alumina Ltd (QAL) in April, sidelining Rusal and cutting its access to the refinery's output of alumina, a compound from which aluminium is derived.

  • Workers want raises. Shippers want robots. The supply chain hinges on reaching a deal

    The ILWU, the union representing dockworkers across the West Coast, is at the bargaining table with the PMA, the group representing shipping companies. The current contract expires on July 1.

  • Banks and Tech Giants Are Losing Skilled Staff to Flexible Fintechs

    (Bloomberg) -- Staff at major banks and some of the world’s biggest technology giants are increasingly leaving for fintech startups, new analysis shows. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundStocks, Futures Rise as Mood Improves; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says V

  • Germany faces 5 billion euros a year hit from Russian gas sanctions -newspaper

    Russia's sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives. In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The economy ministry estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, said a ministry spokesperson, confirming a number cited by the newspaper.

  • Activist investor Carl Icahn drops proxy fight over Kroger's pig policy - WSJ

    "I congratulate the McDonald's team on their victory in this proxy engagement and, after much contemplation, given the company's financial position, I believe the same outcome will result at Kroger," Icahn said in a letter he plans to send to the shareholders of both companies that was viewed by the Journal. The activist investor in March nominated two directors to the supermarket chain's board and wrote a letter to its boss pointing out Kroger's inability to create policies concerning animal welfare and criticizing its wage disparities.

  • Antsy Lithuania Latest to Anticipate EU Crypto Law With One of Its Own

    Ministers don’t want a crypto disaster to happen while they’re waiting for Brussels lawmakers to dot the i’s on landmark MiCA legislation, but some warn their plans could wreck the sector.

  • Four-day week pilot begins with 70 companies and over 3,000 workers

    More than 70 companies across the country will allow staff to work a four-day week after the pandemic "moved the goalposts" on office life.

  • Exclusive-Panicked traders step up forward Indian rice purchases after wheat export ban -sources

    India's surprise ban on wheat exports has prompted rice traders to increase purchases and place unusual orders for longer-dated deliveries, fearing the world's top rice exporter may restrict those shipments as well, four exporters told Reuters. In the last two weeks, traders have signed contracts to export 1 million tonnes of rice for shipments from June through September and are opening letters of credit (LCs) quickly after signing deals to ensure the contracted quantity will be sent even if India restricts exports, the people said. Those forward purchases come on top of roughly 9.6 million tonnes of rice already shipped out of India this year - in line with record 2021 shipments - and may reduce the amount of grain available for other buyers during the coming months as loading schedules fill.

  • Is HP Stock a Buy Now?

    HP's (NYSE: HPQ) stock rose 4% on June 1 after the PC and printer maker posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 4% year-over-year to $16.5 billion, which beat analysts' estimates by $310 million.

  • WuXi Biologics Launches First Commercial Drug Product Facility for Pre-Filled Syringes

    WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global CRDMO service company, announced it has successfully launched the GMP operation of its new drug product facility DP5 located in Wuxi, China. The DP5 is the ninth operational drug product facility in the global network of WuXi Biologics.