U.S. markets open in 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,450.25
    +5.75 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,597.00
    +14.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,417.50
    +30.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.50
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.78
    +1.32 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.73
    -0.16 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1813
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0130 (+1.02%)
     

  • Vix

    19.29
    -0.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3819
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    -0.2990 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,403.07
    +848.78 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.10
    +47.36 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.09
    +0.03 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,511.71
    -158.39 (-0.52%)
     

Earth Baby® is an Earth Friendly Operation

·3 min read

The Health And Wellness Brand's Family Hygiene Products Come In Eco-Friendly Packaging

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Baby® is a growing name in the health and wellness community. The brand's popular baby-safe products use a combination of organic, natural ingredients and its patented Oleosphere® technology for an effective yet safe delivery. The company is also doing its best to preserve the Earth for the families that it serves by ensuring that all of its packaging is 100% recyclable.

There are few areas of business where the future is more relevant than in the family hygiene industry. As companies create products for use with infants, babies, and children, it's essential that they invest in manufacturing those items in a way that will preserve the earth that their end-users will grow up to inherit.

This is a responsibility that is keenly felt by the team at Earth Baby®. Ever since it was officially relaunched in 2019 and 2020, the brand has been busy making its mark on the health and wellness community. Its efforts have naturally focused on the quality of its growing line of baby-safe products.

These include everything from hand sanitizers and germ buster mists to shampoo, body wash, lotions, sunscreen, and rash cream. Along with being made with organic, hypoallergenic, non-toxic ingredients, Earth Baby® also utilizes its unique, patented Oleosphere® technology for time-controlled, exceptionally effective delivery.

Along with creating high-quality products, the brand also supports multiple charities. These are intimately connected with the company's audience and employee communities.

All of this positive buzz surrounding the Earth Baby® label can make it easy to let another important factor slip under the radar: the company is committed to sustainability and operating as an earth-friendly business.

According to the Earth Baby® website, all of the brand's packaging is 100% recyclable. Even its kit bags are manufactured with organic cotton that can break down easily. Along with listing its environmentally-friendly efforts, the company states that "we care about the planet we live in and will continue to find better ways to improve our environmental footprint."

This ongoing fight for a cleaner future is essential, not just for the Earth Baby® team or its concerned customers. It's also important for the children that both groups have invested their lives in caring for. For the folks at Earth Baby®, each recycled piece of packaging inches humanity that much closer to a brighter future for young and old alike.

About Earth Baby®: Earth Baby® was originally founded in 2007 by Florence Nacino. As a new grandmother, Nacino wanted to use her past experience as a health and beauty formulation researcher, chemist, and regulatory specialist to create a line of organic, natural, baby-safe products. The company was relaunched from 2019 to 2020 and has continued to grow ever since.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earth-baby-is-an-earth-friendly-operation-301377072.html

SOURCE Earth Baby

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Out-of-Favor Solar Stocks to Buy Now

    The solar industry has exploded onto the energy scene over the last two decades and seems like it's not slowing down anytime soon. According to Our World in Data and BP, total solar installations globally have grown from 0.65 gigawatts in 2000 to 40.1 GW in 2010 and 708 GW in 2020. Despite this growth, not all solar energy stocks have outperformed the market over the last two decades.

  • Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil

    Investors managing more than $10 trillion on Wednesday published an ambitious blueprint for energy companies seeking to tackle climate change, including sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a winding down of oil and gas production. The unprecedented initiative - dubbed the Net Zero Standard for Oil and Gas - details 10 required standards to help money managers compare companies' strategies and understand whether they are aligned with United Nations-backed efforts to reduce global carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. Oil and gas companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell have published targets and strategies aimed at battling climate change, but the huge variation in scope, definitions and ambition makes analysis and comparison exceedingly difficult for investors.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Analysis-Biden's lofty climate goals collide with political, economic reality

    President Joe Biden campaigned on a promise to restore U.S. leadership in the global fight against climate change and followed up with a dizzying number of executive orders and lofty targets to slash emissions. But nine months into his presidency, political, legal, and economic obstacles have forced his administration to make several moves in support of fossil fuels development at home and abroad, and raised questions about whether the Democrat will be able to meet his commitments to clean energy. Setbacks include a judge overturning the administration's effort to block new oil and gas leasing on federal lands, forcing it to offer millions of new acres for drilling, and rising retail gas prices that have led the White House to publicly ask the global oil cartel, OPEC, to boost production.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • A Tesla Co-Founder Aims To Build an Entire U.S. Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company.Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.

  • Over 1,400 dolphins killed in Faroe Islands hunt

    More than 1,400 dolphins were killed on Sunday (September 12) off the coast of the Faroe Islands in a single day, the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society said, as part of the Danish territory's century-old traditional Grindadrap hunt.The U.S.-based NGO said the slaughter of 1428 Atlantic white-sided dolphins is considered to be the largest single hunt of cetaceans ever recorded worldwide.The annual dolphin drive, when several hundred pilot whales are slaughtered for their meat and blubber, is part of a 1,000-year-old tradition in the North Atlantic archipelago.This year the number of mammals slaughtered prompted an outcry from animal rights groups for the excessive killing, producing "more dolphin meat from this hunt than anyone wants to take," Sea Shepherds said in a press release.

  • Chevron Triples Low-Carbon Spend, Avoids Net-Zero Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. will triple investments in lower-carbon technologies through the next seven years while putting off a pledge for net-zero emissions in contrast to its European peers.The oil giant will spend $10 billion through 2028 on hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture, with 20% of that allocated to reducing the carbon intensity of its operations, the San Ramon, California-based company said in a statement Tuesday. Chevron’s commitment to a “pathway to net zero” fal

  • CBS 11 Reports Live From Galveston As Nicolas Moves Inland

    CBS 11 Reports Live From Galveston As Nicolas Moves Inland

  • ESG is broken but we can’t afford to scrap it

    In just two years, Tariq Fancy went from being one of ESG investing’s most powerful champions to its harshest and most outspoken critic. In a three-part tome released on Medium last month, the former BlackRock chief investment officer called the ESG label—a catch-all for products that promise to tackle environmental, social, and corporate governance issues—a “dangerous placebo” that obscures the urgent need for government regulation to spur a transition into clean energy. At a time when private capital is finally pouring into climate innovation, Fancy’s account is best read not as a blanket disavowal of private-sector climate action, but as a to-do list of what needs to be overhauled.

  • Nicholas Threatens to Lash Gulf Coast With Rain for Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Storm Nicholas is lashing the U.S. Gulf Coast with torrential rain that could last for days, knocking out power, unleashing floods and dealing another blow to the energy industry just two weeks after Hurricane Ida. The storm, now classified as a tropical depression, is moving across the southeastern edge of Texas and into Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 miles (45 kilometers) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in its most recent public advisory. It is expect

  • Crude Oil Rallies Above $70 as Another Hurricane Menaces Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after the regular trading session closed Tuesday when an industry group reported that weekly crude inventories and fuel inventories had decreased. Futures in New York rose about 0.5% after the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels a day, while gasoline and diesel combined decreased by a similar volume, according to people familiar with the matter. Earlier, oil settled little changed as investors tracked U.S. dolla

  • Chevron Is Going Low-Carbon. Investors Are Skeptical.

    The oil giant is betting big on renewable natural gas and other renewable fuels often made from plants or animal waste.

  • SC Johnson Invites Londoners to Walk Beneath the Ocean's Surface in The Blue Paradox - An Immersive Experience Exploring the Ocean Plastic Pollution Crisis

    SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle®, Ecover® and Duck®, is launching The Blue Paradox, an immersive educational experience with 360-degree digital projections that invites the public to walk beneath the ocean's surface to explore the impact plastic waste has on our planet's most valuable natural resource and to better understand how businesses, governments and individuals can work together to create a more sustainable world.

  • Judge grills PG&E over its suspected role in starting massive Dixie Fire

    A Pacific Gas & Electric troubleshooter spent nearly two hours in federal court Monday fielding questions about whether the beleaguered utility could have turned off the electricity sooner to a power line now suspected of sparking the monstrous Dixie Fire two months ago.

  • Car Wheels Spin in Floodwater After Tropical Storm Hits Baton Rouge

    Tropical Storm Nicholas threatened parts of southern Louisiana with significant rainfall as it moved along the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, September 14, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.Taylor Marie Rubach said this video shows flooding on Goodwood Boulevard in Baton Rouge on Tuesday.The NWS warned of the risk for “extreme” flooding and reminded affected persons not to drive through floodwaters. The storm had made landfall as a hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm. Credit: Taylor Marie Rubach via Storyful

  • U.S. Gulf Coast energy firms face another hurricane hit

    Evacuations were underway on Monday from offshore U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil platforms as onshore oil refiners began preparing for rain and heavy winds from a second hurricane in as many weeks. Hurricane Nicholas was taking aim at the central Texas coast with 75 miles per hour (120 kph) winds, threatening to bring heavy rain to Texas and parts of Louisiana still recovering from Hurricane Ida. Life-threatening flash floods from up to 12 inches of rain are possible along the upper Texas coast to southwest Louisiana.

  • Trudeau pledges to cut Canada's oil emissions even as country keeps pumping more

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise to reduce Canada's oil sector emissions starting in 2025 looks unlikely to slow the growth of crude production, environmental activists and oil companies say, raising questions about how effectively the pledge will help meet the country's goals to slow climate change. Trudeau is in a close race with the Conservatives, and some voters are demanding decisive climate action https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/canadas-infernal-summer-puts-climate-change-forefront-election-2021-09-01.

  • Nicholas' eyewall sweeps through Texas coast

    Strong winds swept through Freeport, Texas, on Sept. 14 as Nicholas pushed through the area, bringing with it heavy rain and storm surge.

  • Mother bear killed by poacher, Idaho officials say. Now her cubs may have to be killed

    Wildlife officials found the bear shot several times and left to waste.