Earth Venture Capital Fights Climate Change with Its Debut Fund Which Includes A Venture Studio

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Earth Venture Capital (EVC) is a global venture capital fund investing in digital solutions to tackle climate change. EVC has selected Vietnam as the deployment area of the Venture Studio model to speed up entrepreneurial success in the fight against the climate crisis.</span>

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Earth Venture Capital launches its debut fund

At the beginning of 2022, right in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, EVC announced that it had successfully closed its first fund and initiated an investment period. The fund is building a pipeline of early-stage startups which align with its investment strategy, on a global scale. The average ticket size ranges between $500,000 and $3 million.

With a team of experienced investors and tech entrepreneurs, EVC hunts for startups working on applicable technologies to provide scalable solutions to solve climate challenges, including abandoning fossil fuels, switching to renewable energy, and planting more trees.

To speed up startup success, EVC provides entrepreneurs with exclusive support that extends far beyond cash, including strategy formulation, product evaluation process design, access to insightful resources, and a diverse network of experts. EVC has established partnerships with more than 100 venture capital funds and corporations with a strong commitment to fight climate change, government agencies, and research organizations in Europe, the USA, Singapore, Australia, and China.

In addition, with the goal of accelerating innovation within the Venture Capital industry in developing regions, EVC launches Earth Venture Studio in Vietnam, following the rising Venture Studio model which draws attention from both investors and venture capital funds.

Acting as a co-founder, Earth Venture Studio helps entrepreneurs reach important milestones within the shortest period of time possible by injecting capital, connecting founders with relevant experts, developing effective and efficient processes to evaluate ideas, develop products, write legal documents, establish a company, etc., freeing founders to focus on innovation, leadership, and scaling.

"Currently, organizations around the world are having many approaches to combat climate change. Earth Venture Studio chooses Venture Capital Investment and Empowering Vietnamese Tech Startups as a solution to tackle the climate crisis. Because, the ultimate goal of Investment is to bring prosperity, but there is no prosperity on a dead planet." said Tien Nguyen - EVC's Co-founder and General Partner.

Want to share crazy ideas to save our one and only planet with EVC? Please follow https://www.earth.vc/

SOURCE Earth Venture Capital

