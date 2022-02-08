U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

Earthbound Brands Expands National Licensed Food & Product Program Offering

·2 min read

Earthbound Brands is expanding its product offering with WW International, Inc., including product programs from General Mills and Aunt Millie's

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthbound Brands announced today that it has partnered with WW to expand its official licensing portfolio, with product programs launching in partnership with General Mills and Aunt Millie's.

Earthbound Logo
Earthbound Logo

By leveraging its retail expertise, the leading design, licensing and brand-growth company is expanding the WW portfolio to bring more products to WW members. In partnership with WW, over the past year, Earthbound Brands has worked to develop these product offerings to support WW members on their weight-loss and wellness journeys by providing them with products and tools that will help them on their path toward healthier living.

The new licensed product programs include partnerships with:

  • General Mills: Leading U.S.-based food company, General Mills, in partnership with WW, will offer a free one-month WW membership, for new members, if you purchase two or more boxes of an assortment of Fiber One Bars. The offer will be available on select products available through major mass and grocery channels nationally in early 2022. This will be followed by a selection of WW co-branded products available through 2024.

  • Aunt Millie's: In collaboration with family-owned bread company Aunt Millie's, who is the fifth largest fresh bread supplier in the U.S., WW will offer three flavors of WW-branded bread including, Potato, Honey Wheat, and Oatmeal. The assorted breads are now available at Walmart regionally in the Midwest.

"We are thrilled to be expanding the WW product portfolio in the food space", said Jeff Cohen, Co-Founder, and CEO of Earthbound Brands. "We are looking forward to continuing to create more ways for customers to engage with the brand through strategic product and licensing programs, making it easier for consumers as well as WW members to reach their wellness goals."

"We are delighted to have partnered with Earthbound Brands to expand our licensing business", said Jon Mandell, SVP Global Membership & Commerce, WW. "We are excited to continue to provide more resources to empower our members - and community at large - with liveable solutions that inspire healthy habits for real life."

Earthbound and WW will continue to actively pursue new opportunities in food, kitchen, and lifestyle product offerings into the new year.

About Earthbound
Earthbound is a leading product design, licensing, and brand growth company that expands the reach of brands in the market on a global scale. With 20 years of expertise in retail brand licensing, product development, and product design, Earthbound augments brand potential by offering unprecedented growth potential for powerhouse brands. For more information, please visit www.earthboundbrands.com.

For more information on products/licensing, contact jennifer@earthboundllc.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthbound-brands-expands-national-licensed-food--product-program-offering-301477682.html

SOURCE Earthbound

