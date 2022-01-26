U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

EarthCam 4D Brings Construction Digital Twins to Life

Earthcam
·4 min read

Monitor your planned construction against actual progress on-site with visibility of historical progress and insight into future schedule

EarthCam 4D for Bentley SYNCHRO

Synch live imagery with construction digital twins
Synch live imagery with construction digital twins
Synch live imagery with construction digital twins

EarthCam 4D for Bentley SYNCHRO

Compare high resolution photos against digital twins
Compare high resolution photos against digital twins
Compare high resolution photos against digital twins

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthCam, the leading provider of webcam technology and services, today introduced EarthCam 4D, empowering virtual design and construction (VDC) teams to overlay and synch live imagery with their digital twins. An intuitive time-line allows users to scroll backward and forward in time to view live imagery in relation to their 4D models.

Built on the Bentley iTwin platform, EarthCam 4D augments Bentley Systems’ SYNCHRO 4D models with high-resolution photos from multiple cameras throughout the jobsite, overlaid in precise alignment. Viewers can zoom in and out, and the associated live images remain synched. Unique transparency/opacity and model color adjustments enable new and powerful ways to compare and contrast models with reality over time.

“EarthCam 4D is a great and quick tool to help communicate project schedule with our customer, trade partners and public,” said Michal D Wojtak, Mortenson’s Integrated Construction Director for sports and entertainment. “The ability to easily compare current and future states of work is valuable to project leadership teams.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with EarthCam, and their EarthCam 4D application, which allows for construction teams to monitor planned construction against actual progress. In addition, EarthCam’s solution integrates time-lapse imaging with interactive 3D models that are tied to the construction schedule data, adding tremendous value to clients,” said Sheena Gaynes, Director, Business Development, iTwin platform, at Bentley Systems. “In doing so, EarthCam joins the growing innovation ecosystem building digital twin applications on the Bentley iTwin platform.”

“Digital twins are radically increasing productivity in construction,” said Brian Cury, CEO and Founder of EarthCam. “Thanks to Bentley iTwin, we’re able to merge the highest resolution imagery from our cameras to SYNCHRO 4D models, and build valuable applications to increase our clients ROI.”

“The partnership between EarthCam and Bentley is bringing construction digital twins to life by simplifying the visual communication of project status to all stakeholders. Now anyone can compare what is happening on the jobsite to what was planned virtually within a simple web viewer powered by Bentley’s iTwin technology. By mixing 4D models from SYNCHRO with EarthCam’s reality models, all stakeholders on the project can quickly see the progress of the project, identify issues, and keep the project on time and on budget from anywhere,” said Rich Humphrey, VP, Construction, at Bentley Systems.

EarthCam 4D is the first solution that fully synchronizes time-sequenced images to 4D planning models - stakeholders no longer need multiple software interfaces and different stored image sources to access this critical comparative information. According to FMI, 13% of working hours are spent looking for project data and information. Having real-time imagery synched with a SYNCHRO 4D model in a single interface provides immediate, real-time evidence of every steel beam placement, and every window installation against 4D models, simplifying project management for SYNCHRO users worldwide.

EarthCam 4D will be premiered at Bentley MOMENTUM, the developer showcase for digital twin solutions on January 26th.

EarthCam’s Control Center 8 has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, promotion and security. EarthCam is driving productivity for a more visually informative jobsite, providing camera rentals, same-day delivery and professional installation. EarthCam works with industry leaders around the globe to make construction project management less costly and more efficient using powerful visual data.

To learn more about EarthCam 4D and Control Center 8, visit earthcam.net/earthcam4d/.

ABOUT EARTHCAM

EarthCam is the global leader in providing webcam content, technology and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras and reality capture solutions for corporate and government clients. EarthCam leads the industry with the highest resolution imagery available, including the world’s first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This patented technology delivers superior multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented over a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in Northern New Jersey.

Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt, Hudson Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, Golden State Warriors’ Chase Center, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, Qatar Rail, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre in Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum, Museum of Fine Arts Houston, and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

Learn more about EarthCam’s innovative solutions at earthcam.net.

Bentley, iTwin, SYNCHRO and SYNCHRO 4D are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries.

Attachments

CONTACT: Sydney Fader EarthCam 201-488-1111 press@earthcam.com


