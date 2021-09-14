EarthLink Expands Customer Service Division with New U.S. Call Center

Top Internet Service Provider Plans to Bring More than 250 Jobs to Southwest Virginia

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EarthLink, a leading U.S. high-speed internet service provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its Customer Service Division with a new customer support center in Wise County, Virginia. The planned 30,000-square-foot facility marks another milestone in the company's effort to re-shore some of its service operations to the United States to provide an even better experience for customers.

EarthLink CEO Glenn Goad announces the company's new customer support center to be located in Wise County, Virginia on September 14, 2021.

"EarthLink's new support center will play a major role in bringing the company's customer service operations to the United States, creating economic opportunity and new jobs for Virginians," said Virginia Governor Ralph Northam. "The rural regions of the Commonwealth successfully compete for and attract projects due to their infrastructure, business-friendly operating costs, and dedicated and highly-skilled workforce. We look forward to supporting EarthLink's growth and achievements in the Commonwealth."

"Having grown up in this area, it gives me great pride to further EarthLink's efforts to provide award-winning customer experiences through our new sales and service center in Norton, VA. We look forward to a long partnership with this community and the employees who will become part of EarthLink," said Glenn Goad, CEO of EarthLink.

EarthLink has taken tenancy of an existing site in Wise, Virgina and will begin training employees to handle sales and service calls later this year. EarthLink will hire 150 employees for the initial location.

EarthLink plans to then expand into a newly constructed 30,000-square-foot facility in Norton, Virginia, slated for completion in 2024, with a goal of bringing more than 500 jobs to the area. The future site has been determined and cleared for construction. EarthLink is committed to providing an outstanding customer experience. For the second straight year, EarthLink took the top spot in HighSpeedInternet.com's rankings for overall customer satisfaction in 2021, earning first place in all four major categories: price, speed, reliability, and customer service.

Story continues

"Our mission is to provide the best customer service in the industry," said Brigitte Wright-Roy, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for EarthLink. "But we can only achieve that goal by building and taking care of a great team of customer service experts. This facility will help us do that and offer even better service to our expanding customer base"

EarthLink has open job postings and continues to actively hire for positions in workforce management, customer service, team management, security, and human resources. Individuals interested in careers with EarthLink are encouraged to visit earthlink.net/careers for additional information.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink is a top U.S. internet service provider offering access to fast, secure, and reliable internet to more homes and small businesses than any other ISP. As an internet pioneer founded in 1994, EarthLink continues to lead the way by offering customers the right connection — the right speed at the right price. An independent company, EarthLink was certified as a Great Place to Work in 2020 and 2021. To learn more, visit earthlink.net.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthlink-expands-customer-service-division-with-new-us-call-center-301376773.html

SOURCE EarthLink