Earthmoving Global Market to Reach $115.91 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Earthmoving Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global earthmoving market is expected to grow from $84.89 billion in 2021 to $94.48 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The market is expected to grow to $115.91 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.



The earthmoving market consists of sales of earthmoving machinery by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing earthmoving machinery. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main equipment of earthmoving are excavators, loaders, dump trucks, and other equipment. Excavator refers to a workman who excavates for foundations of buildings or for quarrying. The various applications involved are construction, underground, mining, and surface mining. The various end-users included are construction, mining, agriculture and forestry, and other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the earthmoving market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the earthmoving market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rising urban population generating higher demand for better infrastructure is expected to propel the earthmoving market over the coming years. The increase in the urban population contributes to the demand for improved and advanced infrastructure. According to The International Institute for Environment and Development, the world's urban population has increased to 4.4 billion in 2020.

Furthermore, according to United Nations, Department of Economic and Social Affairs the proportion is expected to reach 68% by the end of 2050. This four-fold growth creates a need for more infrastructure, increased urban developments, and more building activities to accommodate people. Thus, propelling the demand for construction equipment including earthmoving, as these machines are used for land clearing, lifting, and other heavy work.



High capital and maintenance costs associated with earthmoving equipment are expected to hinder the market. Earthmoving equipment is a heavy machine that a company has to invest extensively to purchase it. For instance, the cost of CAT bulldozers ranges from $250,000 to $2.2 million. The following major expense that the company faces is maintenance, which is the result of the downtime of the equipment on the company. The financial burden increases on the company due to high equipment and maintenance costs. Thus, the high cost of equipment is expected to further limit the growth of the earthmoving market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in the market are concentrating on introducing new technological innovations which are gained popularity over recent years. Companies manufacturing earth moving equipment are focusing on incorporating 5G cellular technology to advance remote operation towards real-time control.

The ultra-low latency of 5G enables systems controlling a vehicle to react sooner, such as during braking or turning, vastly improving safety on the Jobsite. The 5G network also promises to advance artificial intelligence, virtual reality as well as IoT technologies for better remote control and connectivity. For instance, in March 2020, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., a Chinese producer of engineering and agricultural equipment launched two G-series hydraulic excavator flagship products the ZE75G and ZE215GLC with 5G technology incorporated.





Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Equipment: Excavators; Loaders; Dump trucks; Other Equipments

2) By Application: Construction; Underground; Mining; Surface Mining

3) By End-User: Construction; Mining; Agriculture & forestry; Other End-Users



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Earthmoving Market Characteristics



3. Earthmoving Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Earthmoving



5. Earthmoving Market Size And Growth



6. Earthmoving Market Segmentation

7. Earthmoving Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Earthmoving Market



9. China Earthmoving Market



10. India Earthmoving Market



11. Japan Earthmoving Market



12. Australia Earthmoving Market



13. Indonesia Earthmoving Market



14. South Korea Earthmoving Market



15. Western Europe Earthmoving Market



16. UK Earthmoving Market



17. Germany Earthmoving Market



18. France Earthmoving Market



19. Eastern Europe Earthmoving Market



20. Russia Earthmoving Market



21. North America Earthmoving Market



22. USA Earthmoving Market



23. South America Earthmoving Market



24. Brazil Earthmoving Market



25. Middle East Earthmoving Market



26. Africa Earthmoving Market



27. Earthmoving Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



29. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Earthmoving Market



29. Earthmoving Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited

AB Volvo

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

SANY America

Liebherr Group

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu

Bobcat Company

Terex Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c1xpfv

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/earthmoving-global-market-to-reach-115-91-billion-by-2026--301602435.html

SOURCE Research and Markets