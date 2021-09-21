U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.25
    +30.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,071.00
    +232.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,116.50
    +107.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,196.20
    +19.40 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.01
    +0.72 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.50
    +5.70 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    +0.34 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0018 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +2.26 (+10.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3679
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3960
    -0.0240 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,311.95
    -135.73 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,086.48
    -47.90 (-4.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.29
    +83.38 (+1.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

EarthOptics helps farmers look deep into the soil for big data insights

Devin Coldewey
·4 min read

Farming sustainably and efficiently has gone from a big tractor problem to a big data problem over the last few decades, and startup EarthOptics believes the next frontier of precision agriculture lies deep in the soil. Using high-tech imaging techniques, the company claims to map the physical and chemical composition of fields faster, better, and more cheaply than traditional techniques, and has raised $10M to scale its solution.

"Most of the ways we monitor soil haven't changed in 50 years," EarthOptics founder and CEO Lars Dyrud told TechCrunch. "There's been a tremendous amount of progress around precision data and using modern data methods in agriculture - but a lot of that has focused on the plants and in-season activity — there's been comparatively little investment in soil."

While you might think it's obvious to look deeper into the stuff the plants are growing from, the simple fact is it's difficult to do. Aerial and satellite imagery and IoT-infused sensors for things like moisture and nitrogen have made surface-level data for fields far richer, but past the first foot or so things get tricky.

Different parts of a field may have very different levels of physical characteristics like soil compaction, which can greatly affect crop outcomes, and chemical characteristics like dissolved nutrients and the microbiome. The best way to check these things, however, involves "putting a really expensive stick in the ground," said Dyrud. The lab results from these samples affects the decision of which parts of a field need to be tilled and fertilized.

It's still important, so farms get it done, but having soil sampled every few acres once or twice a year adds up fast when you have 10,000 acres to keep track of. So many just till and fertilize everything for lack of data, sinking a lot of money (Dyrud estimated the U.S. does about $1B in unnecessary tilling) into processes that might have no benefit and in fact might be harmful — it can release tons of carbon that was safely sequestered underground.

EarthOptics aims to make the data collection process better essentially by minimizing the "expensive stick" part. It has built an imaging suite that relies on ground penetrating radar and electromagnetic induction to produce a deep map of the soil that's easier, cheaper, and more precise than extrapolating acres of data from a single sample.

Machine learning is at the heart of the company's pair of tools, GroundOwl and C-Mapper (C as in carbon). The team trained a model that reconciles the no-contact data with traditional samples taken at a much lower rate, learning to predict soil characteristics accurately at level of precision far beyond what has traditionally been possible. The imaging hardware can be mounted on ordinary tractors or trucks, and pulls in readings every few feet. Physical sampling still happens, but dozens rather than hundreds of times.

With today's methods, you might divide your thousands of acres into 50-acre chunks: this one needs more nitrogen, this one needs tilling, this one needs this or that treatment. EarthOptics brings that down to the scale of meters, and the data can be fed directly into roboticized field machinery like a variable depth smart tiller.

Drive it along the fields and it goes only as deep as it needs to. Of course not everyone has a state of the art equipment, so the data can also be put out as a more ordinary map telling the driver in a more general sense when to till or perform other tasks.

If this approach takes off, it could mean major savings for farmers looking to tighten belts, or improved productivity per acre and dollar for those looking to scale up. And ultimately the goal is to enable automated and robotic farming as well. That transition is in an early stage as equipment and practices get hammered out, but one thing they will all need is good data.

Dyrud said he hopes to see the EarthOptics sensor suite on robotic tractors, tillers, and other farm equipment, but that their product is very much the data and the machine learning model they've trained up with tens of thousands of ground truth measurements.

The $10.3M A round was led by Leaps by Bayer (the conglomerate's impact arm), with participation from S2G Ventures, FHB Ventures, Middleland Capital’s VTC Ventures and Route 66 Ventures. The plan for the money is to scale up the two existing products and get to work on the next one: moisture mapping, obviously a major consideration for any farm.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Fractal Suggests Rise to $250-350k by 2021

    The long-term chart of Bitcoin (BTC) contains a fractal, the repeat of which could take the price to the $250-350k range as late as 2021. A break through the resistance area near $60,000 could initiate a parabolic rise, similar to the end of the 2013 and 2017 markets.

  • Elon Musk taunts President Biden with 'sleeping' tweet after SpaceX completes mission

    Elon Musk took a jab at President Joe Biden the day after his spacecraft SpaceX, completed a historic mission as the first all-civilian flight crew.

  • 'Coaching' parents found to reduce autism diagnosis by two-thirds

    Two thirds of autism cases could be prevented by treating babies with a simple video intervention, new research shows.

  • NioCorp to Conduct its Annual General Meeting on December 2, 2021

    NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB) (OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that it will conduct its 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at 10 a.m. Mountain time on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7000 S. Yosemite Street, Lower Level Conference Room, Centennial, Colorado, 80112.

  • 'Toxic soup' algae warned of ancient extinction event – and it’s happening again now

    The end-Permian mass extinction event - the worst in Earth’s history - saw toxic microbial blooms seething in rivers, delaying the recovery of animal life by millions of years, fossil evidence has revealed.

  • A giant space rock demolished an ancient Middle Eastern city and everyone in it – possibly inspiring the Biblical story of Sodom

    Artist's evidence-based depiction of the blast, which had the power of 1,000 Hiroshimas. Allen West and Jennifer Rice, CC BY-NDAs the inhabitants of an ancient Middle Eastern city now called Tall el-Hammam went about their daily business one day about 3,600 years ago, they had no idea an unseen icy space rock was speeding toward them at about 38,000 mph (61,000 kph). Flashing through the atmosphere, the rock exploded in a massive fireball about 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) above the ground. The blas

  • How this non-profit is working to remove plastic from world's oceans

    Boyan Slat, The Ocean Cleanup CEO, discusses the nonprofit's one-of-a-kind technology designed to rid the world's oceans of plastic.

  • NASA's chief scientist will retire in 2022

    NASA chief scientist Jim Green is retiring in 2022 after overseeing projects like the Curiosity rover and New Horizon.

  • How does a curveball curve? An aerospace engineer explains

    A pitcher tries to throw a ball past a batter. AP Images/Eric Gay Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. How does a curveball curve? – Marek Powell, age 12, Dorchester, Massachusetts You may have seen a pitcher throw a curveball in baseball. It’s a pitch that can confuse a batter because it looks like it’s flying straight but then curves away as it crosses home plate. The pitcher puts

  • This Calculator Estimates Your Risk of Catching COVID-19 During Everyday Activities

    The risk is never zero, but this calculator can help put your mind at ease.

  • Elon Musk tweets Biden is 'sleeping' following successful SpaceX launch

    SpaceX CEO and notorious Twitter troll Elon Musk jokingly accused President Joe Biden of "sleeping" after a follower noticed the president failed to acknowledge the efforts made by four civilian astronauts who raised money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

  • The World’s Whitest Paint Might Eliminate Air Conditioning

    Scientists have made an ultra-white paint that reflects 98.1% of the sunlight. And they think it might eliminate the need for air conditioning. The post The World’s Whitest Paint Might Eliminate Air Conditioning appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientists in Singapore transform fruit leftovers into antibacterial bandages

    Scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in Singapore are tackling food waste by turning discarded durian husks into antibacterial gel bandages. This mixture becomes soft hydrogel, which is then cut into bandage strips. "In Singapore, we consume about 12 million durians a year, so besides the flesh, we can't do much about the husk and the seeds and this cause environmental pollution," said Professor William Chen, director of the food science and technology programme at NTU.

  • The Stowaways That Made the First Space Station Stink

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyHumans are bags of fragile bones and organs that need to be kept in precisely the right conditions to flourish. But we push at the limits of those conditions all the time, daring to see how far we can go: the hottest, the coldest, the lowest, the highest we can bear, using our ingenuity to design ways to survive.Fungi doesn’t need to be so clever. Some fungi can survive in extreme temperatures and without oxygen.They can lie dormant and wait for

  • Nasa selects landing site for Moon rover mission

    The space agency will send a rover to look for water-ice near a crater at the Moon's South Pole.

  • Tianzhou-3 cargo spacecraft docks with China space station module

    A Chinese robotic resupply cargo spacecraft successfully docked with an orbiting space station module on Monday in the fourth of 11 missions needed to finish building China's first permanent space station by the end of next year. It successfully docked with the core Tianhe module of the space station at 1408 GMT. Tianzhou-3 will deliver fuel and supplies for three astronauts due to travel to the Tianhe module in October.

  • Near Space Labs closes $13M Series A to send more Earth-imaging robots to the stratosphere

    The decreasing cost of launch and a slew of other tech innovations have brought about a renaissance in geospatial intelligence, with multiple startups aiming to capture higher-quality and more frequent images of Earth than have ever before been available. Not so for Near Space Labs, a four-year-old company that instead aims to gather geospatial intelligence from the stratosphere, using small autonomous wind-powered robots attached to weather balloons. The company was founded in 2017 by Rema Matevosyan, Ignasi Lluch and Albert Caubet.

  • When plants and their microbes are not in sync, the results can be disastrous

    A healthy wild-type _Arabidopsis_ plant (left) and a mutant plant suffering from a microbe imbalance (right). Sheng-Yang He, CC BY-SAMany of us have heard about inflammatory bowel disease, a debilitating condition that is associated with an abnormal collection of microbes in the human gut – known as the gut microbiome. My lab recently found that, like humans, plants can also develop this condition, known as dysbiosis, with severe consequences. As part of this study, my colleagues and I discovere

  • The world is not yet ready to overcome a once-in-a-century solar superstorm, warn scientists

    Impact of such a space weather event on modern technology is still not completely understood

  • Field Trip Fossil Find Reveals New Species of Giant Penguins

    Students on a 2006 field trip in New Zealand found fossilized bones in sandstone. Turns out they found a new species of ancient giant penguins. The post Field Trip Fossil Find Reveals New Species of Giant Penguins appeared first on Nerdist.