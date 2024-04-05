Is earthquake damage covered by homeowners insurance in New Jersey? Here's the answer

Earthquake coverage in New Jersey?

After a 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in Hunterdon County, insurance brokers reported a spike in inquiries about whether their homes are covered for earthquake damage.

“We have received a few phone calls, people were asking, ‘If something were to happen, are we covered?’” said Stella Lemberg, an operations agent with ABA Insurance Agency in Fair Lawn.

According to NerdWallet, certain natural disasters such as earthquakes, floods, landslides and sinkholes are not covered under a standard home insurance policy. Flood and earthquake insurance are separate policies available for purchase, NerdWallet said.

Standard renters insurance likewise does not include damage from earthquakes, according to the Insurance Information Institute.

“It’s always good to check with your agent to see if you’re in an area that requires" coverage, said James Correa, vice president of marketing at Mountain Valley Insurance Agency in Paramus. “There’s no harm or cost to looking into that coverage."

Like Lemberg, Correa said that calls have been coming in from concerned customers about whether such extra coverage was necessary.

“If they’re very adamant about it, they’re very concerned about it, they give a genuine request, then we do look into it,” Correa said.

And Anas Asmar, a producer with State Farm in Ridgewood, said their office has also seen an uptick in people asking about earthquake insurance, if at least in passing or as part of another conversation.

“They’ll probably run it by,” he said.

Should you get earthquake coverage?

Luckily, according to Lemberg, earthquake coverage in New Jersey is much cheaper than in California, where damage by earthquakes and other ground movement is much more common and severe.

“In New Jersey, while the risk and subsequent insurance costs are generally lower than in more seismically active regions, the value of adding earthquake insurance cannot be overstated,” she said. “It provides essential protection and peace of mind.”

A FEMA map depicting earthquake hazards in the eastern U.S. Most of New Jersey is colored green, which means it can experience "shaking of moderate intensity," with the effects "felt by all, many frightened. Some heavy furniture moved; a few instances of fallen plaster. Damage slight."

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says northern and central New Jersey and parts of South Jersey could experience “moderate intensity” earthquakes, which will be “felt by all.”

“Some heavy furniture moved; a few instances of fallen plaster. Damage slight,” FEMA said of the magnitude quake the state can experience, such as the one that occurred Friday.

If you do get earthquake insurance, keep in mind that deductibles are higher than the standard plan, the Insurance Information Institute said, and could be equal to roughly 5 to 15% of the policy limit.

But also keep in mind that insurance companies are starting to put freezes on what types of new earthquake-related insurance policies they'll accept.

Franklin Mutual Insurance, for example, sent out a bulletin that it was pausing any new or additional earthquake coverage policies.

"This happens when there are hurricanes for example," Lemberg said. "Right before a hurricane companies might put a freeze for new policies for flood insurance to avoid sudden spike in claims."

