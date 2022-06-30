EARTHRENEW ANNOUNCES AGM RESULTS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2022 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders ("AGM") held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Calgary, Canada.

AGM Results

The nominees listed in the management information circular (the "Circular"), which was mailed to EarthRenew shareholders of record as of May 24, 2022, were elected to the board of directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed or elected.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Keith Driver 99.667 % 0.333 % Catherine Stretch 98.990 % 1.010 % Chris Best 99.859 % 0.141 % Neil Wiens 99.669 % 0.331 %

A total of 12,470,065 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing approximately 12.535% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. In addition, EarthRenew shareholders received the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 and approved all of the other resolutions detailed in the Circular and put forward at the AGM, namely:

Re-appointing McGovern Hurley LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration;

Setting number of Directors at five (5).

Approving the Company's stock option plan for the ensuing year, reserving for grant options to acquire up to a maximum of 10% of the issued and outstanding EarthRenew common shares calculated at the time of each stock option grant; and

Approving the name change to Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp.

The Circular is available under EarthRenew's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we've developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About EarthRenew Inc.

Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, such as the expected use of the net proceeds of the First Tranche. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

