EarthRenew Announces First 6 Months Revenue and Option Grant

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH; OTCQB: VVIVF; Frankfurt:WIMN) (“EarthRenew” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Replenish Nutrients Ltd. (“Replenish”), which was acquired by EarthRenew on May 1, 2021, is reporting revenue for the period of January to June 30 2021 of $4.3 million. Replenish is also reporting revenue for the 12 month period July 2020 to June 2021 of $9 million. Since the closing of the acquisition, Replenish Nutrients reports $1.4 million in revenue.



CEO Keith Driver commented, “We continue to see the strategic growth from the Replenish Nutrients acquisition and the growth in revenue from regenerative agriculture inputs. We are moving ahead with the expansion of the Replenish’s Bieseker facility to expand production capacity in short order and look forward to strong uptake in the fall season.”

EarthRenew is also reporting power generation revenue for the first 6 months of 2021 totalling $0.65 million.

Stock Option Grants

EarthRenew has granted a total of 3,890,000 stock options to certain officers, directors, employees, and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The stock options vest immediately and may be exercised at a price of $0.25 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant.

About EarthRenew

EarthRenew is driven to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. Using circular economic principles of upcycling waste materials into high value agronomic inputs, we are building an innovative platform of soil health products that offer growers an alternative to conventional fertilizers which leave the soil devoid of the nutrients and bacteria essential to plant life. EarthRenew benefits from multiple revenue streams including, primarily, the sale of regenerative fertilizers, but also enjoys secondary revenue from generating power and selling surplus electricity.

