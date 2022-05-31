U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.76 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.43 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.05
    +2.98 (+2.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.60
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.27 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0754
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2615
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.0940
    +0.4740 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,776.75
    +1,554.63 (+5.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    697.41
    +67.91 (+10.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,600.06
    +14.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,404.14
    +34.71 (+0.13%)
     

EARTHRENEW ANNOUNCES Q1 2022 FINANCIALS HIGHLIGHTED BY 30% INCREASE IN SALES COMPARED TO Q1 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VVIVF

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES/

CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) (" EarthRenew " or "the Company"), owner of leading regenerative fertilizer producer Replenish Nutrients, is pleased to announced its Q1 2022 financial results highlighted by a record first quarter revenue.

EarthRenew Inc. Logo (CNW Group/EarthRenew Organics Inc.)
EarthRenew Inc. Logo (CNW Group/EarthRenew Organics Inc.)

As raw material demand increases due to supply shortages caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, farmers are experiencing the highest prices of inputs in nearly a decade. Replenish Nutrients ("Replenish") is uniquely positioned to provide affordable and consistent regenerative fertilizer products. This, in addition to the strategic expansion of production capacity, has led the Company to experience a record first quarter.

"With strong product demand in our existing markets of central and northern Alberta, Replenish Nutrients is pleased to have outperformed historic revenue in this quarter, especially since this is typically a low revenue season," stated EarthRenew CEO, Keith Driver.

By The Numbers

  • Recorded $3.1 million of revenue in Q1 2022, compared to $500K same time last year.

  • Sales performance aligns well with the seasonal sale of fertilizers and the historic trend of low Q1 and Q3 sales buoyed by high 2nd and 4th quarters. As a greater portion of the company's sales trends towards sale of granulated vs blended product, the degree of seasonality will flatten out.

  • Normalized for the acquisition of Replenish Nutrients, revenue on a proforma basis is up to $700K – or 30% – over Q1 2021.

  • A net loss of $1.4 million due to commissioning of the Beiseker facility, and personnel increase required to meet the growth in demand.

Second Quarter and Full-Year Outlook
The spring planting season (Q2) and fall harvest (Q4) are typically the strongest selling seasons with the fall sales weighing more heavily by several times. The company has already built-up sizeable inventory at below-market prices to support more attractive margins. As such, the company expects the following in Q2 and the balance of the year:

"We are expecting sales for the first half of the year to be between 8.0 or 9.0 M which means our fall season is tracking at double those figures as the majority of our business happens in the second half of the year." Driver continued, "The market is still being squeezed by limited phosphate fertilizer supply - we've been accumulating inventory at favorable pricing to ready ourselves for what we anticipate will be another record season."

About Replenish Nutrients
Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we've developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops.  To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About EarthRenew Inc.
Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Offering, such as the expected use of the net proceeds of the First Tranche. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; and other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE EarthRenew Organics Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c5784.html

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Q1 GDP up in the air as strong demand sucks in imports

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -A surge in Australia's imports in the first quarter and surprising strength in government spending and inventories have added to uncertainty over this week's reading on gross domestic product (GDP). The current account surplus shrank unexpectedly, data showed on Tuesday, as the jump in imports took a chunk out of economic growth, although that was balanced by the strength in government spending. A raft of data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics out showed Australia's current account surplus shrank to A$7.5 billion ($5.38 billion) in the March quarter, well short of forecasts of A$13.4 billion.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI)?

    A look at the shareholders of Ainsworth Game Technology Limited ( ASX:AGI ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • Euro edges down but set for largest monthly gain in a year

    The euro gave back some of its recent gains on Tuesday, but was still set for its best month in a year as markets reposition in anticipation of interest rate increases in Europe and the possibility of a slower pace of U.S. rate hikes. The euro was at $1.0745, down 0.3%, having hit a five-week high of $1.0786 overnight, as German inflation rose to its highest level in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices. This strengthens the case for more aggressive rate rises from the European Central Bank, which is expected to start to raise rates in July for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • Giant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Power-hungry, fossil-fuel dependent Japan has successfully tested a system that could provide a constant, steady form of renewable energy, regardless of the wind or the sun. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearBitcoin Rallies Above $30,000 as China Eases C

  • Ethereum passes US$2,000 mark as crypto market rises

    Ethereum gained over 10% in 24 hours to reach US$2,000 on Tuesday morning in Asia after spending the better part of a week below the mark. Ethereum was trading at US$1,985 at press time. See related article: Bitcoin, Ethereum, crypto at 2022’s lowest point Fast facts The world’s second-largest cryptocurrency hit a low of US$1,721 […]

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Suze Orman: This is the only asset class with a track record of 'earning more than inflation' — here are 3 simple ways to get exposure for the rest of 2022

    Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.

  • Down More Than 40%: Analysts Say These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Are Oversold

    After 7 weeks of straight losses, the markets went into the long weekend on positive note: their best single week since 2020. The S&P 500 added more than 6% wiping away its losses from the month of May. The sudden drop in value, combined with the even more sudden bullish shift, even if it is temporary, has brought out the discount shoppers of the equity world. ‘Buy the dip’ is a real thing, and frequently successful path toward long-term portfolio gains, and the current environment is ripe for t

  • Dow Jones Futures: As Market Rally Extends Gains, Should You Be Aggressive?

    The major indexes snapped weekly losing streaks as a confirmed market rally added to gains Friday. How aggressive should you be?

  • Costco Shares News on a Membership Price Increase

    Warehouse clubs took on a position of importance during the pandemic. When some items were in short supply, Costco and rival Walmart's Sam's Club became essential to people's lives. Sampling went away and people stopped shopping at Costco and Sam's Club just to see what merchandise they might have.

  • Why the Dow finally bounced — and investors doubt the market bottom is in

    The stock market pulled back from the brink of a bear market as rate-hike expectations eased, at least for now. Here's what it will take to signal a bottom.

  • The Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Market Right Now

    Have you ever watched American Idol, The Voice, or even the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day in the company of others? There can even be different views in selecting the best high-yield dividend stocks. Other factors are also important, including the ability to continue funding dividends and growth prospects.

  • Bought Amazon Stock? You'll Have More Shares After the Stock Split

    Amazon's stock split will take place on June 3 and you'll end up with more shares in your account if you qualify.

  • Nvidia's 'transformation' is 'underappreciated,' BofA analysts say

    Chip designer NVIDIA (NVDA) Corp. disappointed on guidance in their latest earnings report, but there was a lot in the update that Bank of America (BofA) analysts liked.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the year began, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average entered correction territory with a decline of greater than 10%, while the S&P 500 (very briefly, on an intra-day basis) and Nasdaq Composite both pushed into a bear market. Although bear market declines can be scary, and the velocity of downside moves can test the resolve of investors, history has conclusively shown that putting your money to work during these downturns is a smart move. After all, every major crash, correction, and bear market throughout history has eventually been cleared away by a bull market.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • U.S. stock futures rise in holiday trade as Shanghai sets reopening plans

    U.S. stock futures rose on Monday in light holiday volume, helped by the world's number-two economy planning to lift some restrictions as it fights COVID more aggressively than the rest of the world.

  • 5 Growth Stocks That Can Deliver Transformational Wealth (With Patience)

    Meanwhile, the growth-stock-focused Nasdaq Composite is off 30% from its November record closing high. Going shopping during steep corrections and bear markets offers investors the opportunity to buy innovative growth stocks that can deliver transformational wealth...with some patience, of course. What follows are five examples of growth stocks with supercharged return potential that can, over many years or decades, put investors on a path to complete financial independence.

  • HPE announces world's fastest supercomputer

    Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. on Monday said it has developed the world's fastest supercomputer, Frontier, in partnership with Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory. At 1.1 exaflops, Frontier makes over 1,000,000,000,000,000,000 (or one billion-billion) calculations per second.

  • 10 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip growth stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks to buy on the dip, click 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Growth Stocks to Buy Now. Stock markets have been in the red almost consistently since the beginning of 2022, with benchmarks like NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, […]