EARTHRENEW CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - EarthRenew Inc. (CSE: ERTH) (OTCQB: VVIVF) ("EarthRenew" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of 600,000 Units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.25 per Unit for gross proceeds of $150,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.32 for a period of 48 months from issuance. The Offering was completed to accommodate subscribers who were unable to participate in the Company's prospectus offering which closed June 21, 2022.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. The Common Shares, including those issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Warrants are not listed on the CSE.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Replenish Nutrients

Replenish Nutrients delivers leading regenerative fertilizer solutions to support a farm system that puts healthy soils and grower profitability back on the table. By combining Canadian-sourced nutrients with our proprietary delivery system, we've developed a sustainable alternative to synthetic fertilizers that enhances overall soil function and biology while providing valuable plant-available nutrients farmers rely upon for healthy crops. To learn more about Replenish Nutrients products, visit our website at www.replenishnutrients.com.

About EarthRenew Inc.

Replenish Nutrients is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EarthRenew Inc. (CSE:ERTH).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of net proceeds of the Offering; the closing, timing, and size of the Offering, including the satisfaction and timing of the receipt of all required regulatory approvals; and satisfaction or waiver of other conditions to closing of the Offering. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; regulatory risks; other risks of the energy and fertilizer industries and other risk factors disclosed in our public disclosure which can be found under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that these risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

