Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

Cision

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) ("Earthstone", the "Company", "we", "our" or "us"), today announced financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Other Recent Highlights

Repurchase of 3 million shares of Class A Common Stock for $43.7 million

Closed the Titus Acquisition on August 10, 2022

Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $211.5 million, or $1.94 per Diluted Share

Net income of $299.3 million, or $2.09 per Adjusted Diluted Share (1)

Adjusted net income (1) of $186.9 million, or $1.30 per Adjusted Diluted Share (1)

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $345.8 million, up 15% compared to 2Q 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities of $365.5 million

Free Cash Flow (1) of $174.2 million, up 6% compared to 2Q 2022

Average net production of 94,329 Boepd (2) , up 22% compared to 2Q 2022 and 7% above the midpoint of 3Q 2022 guidance

Capital expenditures of $147.2 million

Year to Date 2022 Highlights

Closed the Titus, Bighorn and Chisholm acquisitions

Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. of $322.9 million, or $3.61 per Diluted Share

Net income of $465.5 million, or $3.66 per Adjusted Diluted Share (1)

Adjusted net income (1) of $438.8 million, or $3.45 per Adjusted Diluted Share (1)

Adjusted EBITDAX (1) of $769.8 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $703.2 million

Free Cash Flow (1) of $374.0 million

Average net production of 69,203 Boepd (2)

Capital expenditures of $348.7 million

(1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below.

(2) Represents reported sales volumes of barrels of oil and natural gas equivalent per day.

Management Comments

Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earthstone, stated, "The Company delivered another outstanding quarter, with production, Adjusted EBITDAX, and Free Cash Flow each reaching record levels for the Company. During the quarter, we also closed on the previously announced Titus Acquisition in New Mexico, which has already contributed production, cash flow, and development inventory to the Company. This larger asset base, coupled with the continued success of our development program, drove our production to over 100,000 Boepd in September. Despite the continued volatility in commodity prices and inflationary pressures, this quarter's record results are indicative of the quality of the assets we have accumulated over the past two years. We are currently operating five drilling rigs across our more than 250,000-acre footprint. We continue to transform Earthstone with the significant operating scale we have built and our ability to leverage synergies and cost savings across our larger asset base. We are confident in our efforts to drive operating efficiencies from the higher operating cost assets acquired this year and expect the results of these efforts will be realized in future quarters."

Story continues

Mr. Anderson continued, "Our third quarter well results further support the high-quality nature of our asset base. We brought nineteen operated wells online across the Delaware and Midland basins during the third quarter. Fourteen of these wells reached oil rates of over 1,000 barrels per day, with several wells approaching 1,500 barrels per day, highlighting the quality inventory we deliberately assembled through our focused acquisition efforts. Our outstanding financial and operational results are indicative of the high-quality nature of our assets which we believe will continue to create meaningful value for our shareholders. During the quarter, we used our substantial free cash flow to reduce debt, and we are pleased to end the quarter with a debt-to-annualized quarterly Adjusted EBITDAX ratio of 0.8x. With the significant Free Cash Flow we expect to generate over the coming quarters, our focus will be to continue reducing debt while evaluating accretive high-quality assets for consolidation, if available. However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to increasing shareholder value."

Operations Update

During the third quarter of 2022, for Company-operated activity, Earthstone commenced drilling 12 gross (12.0 net) wells and brought seven gross (6.3 net) wells online in the Midland Basin. The Company began drilling six gross (3.3 net) wells in the Delaware Basin and brought 12 gross (10.5 net) wells online.

In the Midland Basin, the Barnhart five-well pad in Irion County came online in August 2022 and had peak IP-30 average production of ~1,170 Boepd (~81% oil) per well. These wells averaged a completed lateral length of ~10,000 ft per well and are producing from the Wolfcamp B interval.

In the Delaware Basin, the Cletus and Salt Draw pads in Eddy County commenced production in early September. The two-well Cletus pad had peak IP-30 average production of ~1,370 Boepd (69% oil) per well, and both wells have completed lateral length of approximately 9,750 ft and are producing from the Wolfcamp A interval. The two-well Salt Draw pad had a peak IP-30 average production of ~1,570 Boepd (77% oil) per well from the Second Bone Springs interval. The two wells have a completed lateral length of approximately 4,700 ft per well. Additionally, in early September, the six drilled but uncompleted wells (Lonesome Dove and Cattlemen pads) acquired in the Titus acquisition in Lea County came online and had peak IP-30 average production of ~1,520 Boepd (73% oil) per well. All six wells had completed lateral length of approximately 7,700 ft per well and are producing from the First and Second Bone Springs interval.

The Company operated a four-rig drilling program in the third quarter with two rigs in each of the Midland and Delaware basins. Earthstone has recently added a fifth rig in the Delaware Basin and expects to continue a five-rig operated drilling program in 2023 with two rigs in the Midland Basin and three rigs in the Delaware Basin. For full year 2022 and only for Company-operated activity, Earthstone anticipates spudding 36 gross (32.4 net) wells and bringing 34 gross (30.7 net) wells online in the Midland Basin. In the Delaware Basin, the Company anticipates spudding 28 gross (18.2 net) wells and bringing 27 gross (19.3 net) wells online.

Updated 2022 Guidance

The Company is providing updated guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022 based on recent operating results and the current operating plan for the fourth quarter. On the strength of production from new wells and continued operational improvements which resulted in exceeding our third quarter production guidance, Earthstone is increasing its fourth quarter production guidance to a new range of 98,000 -102,000 Boepd (~43% oil). For the fourth quarter, the Company expects to incur $170-185 million in capital expenditures, resulting in 2022 capital expenditures of $519-534 million, representing a $12 million increase from the midpoint of prior guidance. The increase in expected capital expenditures is driven primarily by anticipated improvements in capital efficiency via an increase in the lateral length of fourth quarter wells by approximately 30% compared to our prior plan. To a lesser degree, Earthstone also anticipates higher non-operated capital activity in the fourth quarter compared to prior expectations.

Production Guidance

Actuals 3Q22 YTD

Guidance 4Q22

Implied FY22 Production (Boe/d)

69,203

98,000 - 102,000

76,462 - 77,470 % Oil

40 %

~43%

~41% % Liquids

68 %

~69%

~68%













Total Capital Expenditures ($MM)

$349

$170 - $185

$519 - $534 Lease Operating Expense ($/Boe)

$7.83

$8.00 - $8.50

$7.89 - $8.05 Production & Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue)

7.3 %

7.5% - 8.0%

7.3% - 7.6% Cash G&A ($MM)

$25

$10 - $12

$35 - $37













Note: Guidance is forward-looking information that is subject to considerable change and numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond

Earthstone's control. See "Forward-Looking Statements" section below.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited) ($000s except where noted) Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Total revenues $ 531,495

$ 110,384

$ 1,200,196

$ 275,627















Lease operating expense 75,829

12,983

147,974

35,579















General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation) 10,866

4,770

25,459

14,579 Stock-based compensation 3,322

2,880

15,112

10,621 General and administrative expense $ 14,188

$ 7,650

$ 40,571

$ 25,200















Net income (loss) $ 299,312

$ 18,838

$ 465,460

$ (7,549) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 87,856

8,420

142,597

(3,263) Net income (loss) attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. 211,456

10,418

322,863

(4,286) Net income (loss) per common share(1)













Basic 2.01

0.21

3.91

(0.09) Diluted 1.94

0.20

3.61

(0.09) Adjusted EBITDAX(2) $ 345,792

$ 65,042

$ 769,756

$ 162,553















Production(3):













Oil (MBbls) 3,566

1,055

7,569

3,195 Gas (MMcf) 16,514

4,119

36,567

9,490 NGL (MBbls) 2,360

636

5,229

1,497 Total (MBoe)(4) 8,678

2,377

18,892

6,273 Average Daily Production (Boepd) 94,329

25,836

69,203

22,978 Average Prices:













Oil ($/Bbl) 93.12

70.20

99.93

64.42 Gas ($/Mcf) 6.90

3.49

6.37

2.84 NGL ($/Bbl) 36.23

34.56

40.31

28.69 Total ($/Boe) 61.24

46.44

63.53

43.94 Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:













Oil ($/Bbl) 83.75

52.94

83.44

51.01 Gas ($/Mcf) 5.36

2.85

5.15

2.49 NGL ($/Bbl) 36.23

34.56

40.31

28.69 Total ($/Boe) 54.45

37.68

54.54

36.58 Operating Margin per Boe













Average realized price $ 61.24

$ 46.44

$ 63.53

$ 43.94 Lease operating expense 8.74

5.46

7.83

5.67 Production and ad valorem taxes 4.63

3.04

4.64

2.78 Operating margin per Boe(2) 47.87

37.94

51.06

35.49 Realized hedge settlements (6.79)

(8.76)

(8.99)

(7.36) Operating margin per Boe (including Realized Hedge Settlements)(2) $ 41.08

$ 29.18

$ 42.07

$ 28.13















(1) Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below. (3) Represents reported sales volumes. (4) Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil

equivalent (Boe).

Liquidity and Equity Capitalization

As of September 30, 2022, we had $642 million of long-term debt outstanding under our senior secured credit facility ("Credit Facility"), including the term loan tranche of $250 million, with elected commitments of $1.2 billion, resulting in available borrowings of approximately $558 million. As of September 30, 2022, our borrowing base was $1.85 billion.

Through September 30, 2022, we had incurred $348.7 million of capital expenditures. We expect to fund the estimated $170-185 million of fourth quarter of 2022 capital expenditures with cash flow from operations while any excess cash flow will be used to repay borrowings under our Credit Facility.

As of October 31, 2022, 105,416,926 shares of Class A Common Stock and 34,261,641 shares of Class B Common Stock were outstanding.

Commodity Hedging

Hedging Activities

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts as of September 30, 2022. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.





Price Swaps Period

Commodity

Volume (Bbls / MMBtu)

Weighted Average Price ($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2022

Crude Oil

1,081,000

$ 66.70 Q1 - Q4 2023

Crude Oil

1,277,500

$ 76.20 Q4 2022

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

3,128,000

$ 0.89 Q1 - Q4 2023

Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)

9,488,500

$ 0.92 Q4 2022

Natural Gas

1,893,500

$ 3.33 Q1 - Q4 2023

Natural Gas

3,670,000

$ 3.35 Q4 2022

Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)

1,840,000

$ (0.33) Q1 - Q4 2023

Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)

36,500,000

$ (1.47) Q1 - Q4 2024

Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)

36,600,000

$ (1.05)













(1) The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX. (2) The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.





Costless Collars Period

Commodity

Volume (Bbls / MMBtu)

Bought Floor ($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)

Sold Ceiling ($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) Q4 2022

Crude Oil Costless Collar

805,000

$ 73.14

$ 96.49 Q1 - Q4 2023

Crude Oil Costless Collar

1,715,500

$ 62.98

$ 80.34 Q4 2022

Natural Gas Costless Collar

8,686,500

$ 4.57

$ 10.17 Q1 - Q4 2023

Natural Gas Costless Collar

17,298,000

$ 3.77

$ 7.49





















Deferred Premium Puts Period

Commodity

Volume (Bbls / MMBtu)

$/Bbl (Put Price)

$/Bbl (Net of Premium) Q4 2022

Crude Oil

253,000

$ 80.00

$ 75.79 Q1 - Q4 2023

Crude Oil

1,750,500

$ 70.00

$ 64.53

Hedging Update

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts at October 31, 2022. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed....