We Like Earthstone Energy's (NYSE:ESTE) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Earthstone Energy's (NYSE:ESTE) look very promising so lets take a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Earthstone Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = US$835m ÷ (US$3.9b - US$376m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Earthstone Energy has an ROCE of 23%. On its own, that's a very good return and it's on par with the returns earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Earthstone Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Earthstone Energy.

How Are Returns Trending?

Earthstone Energy has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 23% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Earthstone Energy is utilizing 365% more capital than it was five years ago. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

What We Can Learn From Earthstone Energy's ROCE

Overall, Earthstone Energy gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 33% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Earthstone Energy (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

