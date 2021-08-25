U.S. markets closed

EAS Antennas Market to grow by USD 57.12 million, Agon Systems Ltd. and CCL Industries Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to Growth| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by $ 57.12 mn during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the EAS antennas market to register a CAGR of almost 3.19%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EAS Antennas Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EAS Antennas Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Agon Systems Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Century Retail Europe BV, Dialoc ID Products BV, Gunnebo AB, Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mighty Cube Co. Ltd., and Nedap NV are some of the major market participants.

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment

Download a Free Sample Report

Although growth in the retail sector and growing youth population will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

EAS Antennas Market is segmented as below:

  • Application

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44611

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • EAS Antennas Market size

  • EAS Antennas Market trends

  • EAS Antennas Market industry analysis

Market trends such as the increase in spending on retail security systems is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as High implementation costs may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the eas antennas market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

External Hard Disk Market Report -The external hard disk market size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.70 billion, at a CAGR of 5.87%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now.

Flip Chip Market Report -The flip chip market has the potential to grow by USD 5.60 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. Download a free sample report now.

EAS Antennas Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist EAS antennas market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the eas antennas market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the eas antennas market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of EAS antennas market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Apparels and fashion accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cosmetics and pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Supermarkets and large grocery stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other retail stores - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Agon Systems Ltd.

  • CCL Industries Inc.

  • Century Retail Europe BV

  • Dialoc ID Products BV

  • Gunnebo AB

  • Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.

  • Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.

  • Nedap NV

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eas-antennas-market-to-grow-by-usd-57-12-million-agon-systems-ltd-and-ccl-industries-inc-emerge-as-key-contributors-to-growth-technavio-301360876.html

SOURCE Technavio

