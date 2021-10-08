EAS Antennas Market to grow by USD 57.12 Mn from 2021 to 2025|Agon Systems Ltd. and CCL Industries Inc. among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EAS antennas market is set to grow by USD 57.12 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period. The EAS antennas market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The EAS antennas market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in spending on retail security systems as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.
The EAS antennas market covers the following areas:
EAS Antennas Market Sizing
EAS Antennas Market Forecast
EAS Antennas Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
Agon Systems Ltd.
CCL Industries Inc.
Century Retail Europe BV
Dialoc ID Products BV
Gunnebo AB
Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.
Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.
Johnson Controls International Plc
Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.
Nedap NV
EAS Antennas Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 57.12 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.05
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 79%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Agon Systems Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Century Retail Europe BV, Dialoc ID Products BV, Gunnebo AB, Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mighty Cube Co. Ltd., and Nedap NV
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
