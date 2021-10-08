U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

EAS Antennas Market to grow by USD 57.12 Mn from 2021 to 2025|Agon Systems Ltd. and CCL Industries Inc. among Key Contributors to growth | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EAS antennas market is set to grow by USD 57.12 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3.19% during the forecast period. The EAS antennas market analysis includes application and geography landscape. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled EAS Antennas Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Read our Free Sample Report to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The EAS antennas market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market. The report identifies the increase in spending on retail security systems as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

The EAS antennas market covers the following areas:

EAS Antennas Market Sizing
EAS Antennas Market Forecast
EAS Antennas Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned

  • Agon Systems Ltd.

  • CCL Industries Inc.

  • Century Retail Europe BV

  • Dialoc ID Products BV

  • Gunnebo AB

  • Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd.

  • Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc

  • Mighty Cube Co. Ltd.

  • Nedap NV

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

  • Surveillance and Security Equipment Market by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The surveillance and security equipment market has the potential to grow by USD 22.98 billion from 2021 to 2025. Download Free Sample Report

  • Video Surveillance Market by Product, End-users, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The video surveillance market has the potential to grow by USD 32.66 billion from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample

EAS Antennas Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 3.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 57.12 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.05

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 79%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Agon Systems Ltd., CCL Industries Inc., Century Retail Europe BV, Dialoc ID Products BV, Gunnebo AB, Hangzhou Century Co. Ltd., Hangzhou Ontime IT Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Mighty Cube Co. Ltd., and Nedap NV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eas-antennas-market-to-grow-by-usd-57-12-mn-from-2021-to-2025agon-systems-ltd-and-ccl-industries-inc-among-key-contributors-to-growth--technavio-301395243.html

SOURCE Technavio

