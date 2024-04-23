With Easel, ex-Snap researchers are building the next-generation Bitmoji thanks to AI

Romain Dillet
5 min read
0

Easel is a new startup that sits at the intersection of the generative AI and social trends, founded by two former employees at Snap. The company has been working on an app that lets you create images of yourself and your friends doing cool things directly from your favorite iMessage conversations.

There’s a reason why I mentioned that the co-founders previously worked at Snap before founding Easel. While Snap may never reach the scale of Instagram or TikTok, it has arguably been the most innovative social company since social apps started taking over smartphone home screens.

Before Apple made augmented reality and virtual reality cool again, Snap blazed the AR trail with lenses. Even if you never really used Snapchat, chances are you’ve played around with goofy lenses on your phone or using someone else’s phone. The feature has had a massive cultural impact.

Similarly, before Meta tried to make virtual avatars cool again with massive investments in Horizon Worlds and the company’s Reality Labs division, Snap made a curious move when it acquired Bitmoji back in 2016. At the time, people thought the ability to create a virtual avatar and use it to communicate with your friends was just a fad. Now, with Memojis in iMessage and FaceTime, and Meta avatars also popping up in Meta’s apps, virtual avatars have become a fun, innovative way to express yourself.

“I was at Snap for five years. Before that, I was at Stanford. I moved down to LA to join Snap in Bobby Murphy's research team, where we kind of worked on a range of futuristic things,” Easel co-founder and CEO Rajan Vaish told TechCrunch in an exclusive interview. He co-founded Easel with Sven Kratz, who was a Senior Research Engineer at Snap.

But this team was dissolved in 2022 as part of Snap’s various rounds of layoffs. The duo used the opportunity to bounce back and keep innovating — but outside of Snap.

AI as a personal communication vector

Easel is using generative AI to let users create Bitmoji-style stickers of themselves drinking coffee, chilling at the beach, riding a bicycle — anything you want as long as it can be described and generated by an AI model.

When you first start using Easel, you capture a few seconds of your face so that the company can create a personal AI model and use it to generate stickers. Easel is currently using Stable Diffusion's technology to create images. The fact that you can generate images with your own face in them is both a bit uncanny but also much more engaging than an average AI-generated image.

“Once you give your photos, we start training on our servers. And then we create an AI avatar model for you. We now know what your face looks like, how your hair looks like, etc.” Vaish said.

But Easel isn’t just an image generation product. It’s a multiplayer experience that lives in your conversations. The startup has opted to integrate Easel into the native iOS Messages app so that you don’t have to move to a new platform, and create a new social graph, just to swap funny personal stickers.

Instead, sending an Easel sticker works just like sending an image via iMessage. On the receiving end, when you tap on the image, it opens up Easel on top of your conversation. This way, your friends can also install Easel and remix your stickers. This is one of the key features behind Bitmoji, too, as you can create scenes with both you and your friend in the stickers, amping up the virality.

Image Credits: Easel

Easel allows users to create more highly customized personal stickers than Bitmoji. Say, for example, you want a sticker that shows you’ll soon be drinking cocktails with your buddies in Paris. You could use a generic cocktail-drinking Bitmoji -- but it won't look like Paris. (And you’ve already seen this Bitmoji many times before.) Whereas, with Easel -- and thanks to generative AI -- you get to design the background scenes, locations and scenarios where your personal avatar appears.

Finally, Easel users can also share stickers to the app's public feed to inspire others. This can create a sort of seasonality within the app as you might see a lot of firework stickers around July 4th for instance. It’s also a laid back use-case for Easel as you can scroll until you find a sticker you like, tap "remix" and send a similar sticker (but with your own face) to your friends.

Easel has already secured $2.65 million in funding from Unusual Ventures, f7 Ventures and Corazon Capital, as well as various angel investors, including a few professors from Stanford University.

Now, let’s see how well Easel blends into people’s conversations. “We have learned two very unique use cases. One is that there's a big demographic that is not very comfortable sharing their faces," said Vaish. "I'm not a selfie person and a lot of people are not. This is allowing them to share what they're up to in more visual format.”

“The second one is that Easel allows people to stay in the moment,” he added, pointing out that sometimes you just don’t want to take out your phone and capture the moment. But Easel still enables a form of visual communication after the fact.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Spotify Surges on Swing to Profit, Boost in Paid Subscribers

    (Bloomberg) -- Spotify Technology SA shares surged the most in almost two years after the the audio-streaming giant reported it swung to a profit in the first quarter, as the company boosted subscribers and added new features. Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Drea

  • US oil and gas M&A hits quarterly record after blockbuster 2023

    U.S. oil and gas deals hit a record $51 billion in the first quarter, a continuation of last year's fierce merger pace centered in the top U.S. shale field, data provider Enverus said on Tuesday. Energy companies have rushed to expand oil and gas drilling inventories, especially in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, where producer break-even costs are about $64 a barrel. Most of the high-quality U.S. drilling prospects are in the Permian "so it is unsurprising the prolific basin was yet again the primary driver for M&A within oil and gas," said Andrew Dittmar, Enverus Intelligence Research's principal analyst.

  • Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

    Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, bringing the total number of terminated staff to more than 50, a group representing the workers said. It's the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California.

  • Inside Palantir’s AI Sales Secret Weapon: Software Boot Camp

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp once said that the only way he’d hire salespeople was if he were “hit by a bus.” The company’s software, which organizes and analyzes troves of data for companies and governments, was so good it would sell itself, he reasoned.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial

  • Adobe claims its new image generation model is its best yet

    Firefly, Adobe's family of generative AI models, doesn't have the best reputation among creatives. The Firefly image generation model in particular has been derided as underwhelming and flawed compared to Midjourney, OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, and other rivals, with a tendency to distort limbs and landscapes and miss the nuances in prompts. But Adobe is trying to right the ship with its third-generation model, Firefly Image 3, releasing this week during the company's Max London conference. The model, no

  • Telegram founder says China downloads have not fallen since Apple move

    Pavel Durov, billionaire founder and CEO of Telegram, said Apple's move last week to remove the chat app from its China app store had not caused any decrease in downloads from China and criticised Apple instead for its "walled garden" app policies. Durov published a post in his public channel on Telegram on Monday in which he confirmed that Apple removed multiple apps including Telegram from its App Store in China last week.

  • Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

    (Reuters) -Adobe said on Tuesday it plans to place a tool for full artificial intelligence image generation in its Photoshop software later this year. Adobe's image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI, all of which offer services that can generate images from text prompts. Adobe is developing its own image-generation AI system called Firefly, which is trained on data that Adobe has rights to, in order to avoid copyright infringement claims against users.

  • AI Stocks: Tech Giants, Cloud Titans, Chipmakers Battle For An Edge

    Amid hype over artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, the best AI stocks generate sales or get a strategic edge from the fast maturing technology.

  • Meta Platforms Retakes Its Open-Source Lead

    Meta Platforms made a splash last week with its Llama 3 release—and developers are impressed.

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.