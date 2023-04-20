How to easily check if your eggs are good or bad

Aside from the obvious barometers like smell and color, it can be hard to tell at a glance if your eggs are bad. According to healthline.com, eggs can last anything from a few weeks to a year, depending on how they’re stored. But you wouldn’t want to eat an egg based on trust alone, right? Eating a bad egg can put you at risk of food poisoning that may last a few days or, at worst, put you in the hospital for an extended stay. So, how can you tell if eggs are edible?

Follow along with the video above to learn how to tell if your eggs are bad.

How to tell if your eggs are bad

One of the most obvious egg freshness barometers is smell and color, so if something’s off, it’s safest to forgo use.

If refrigerated, eggs will maintain freshness for approximately 3 to 5 weeks. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the "Sell-By" date on the carton may expire during that time, but the eggs will still be perfectly safe to use.

Egg cartons have an expiration date on the packaging. This could be written as a “Sell-by,” “Use-By,” or “EXP” date. Always purchase eggs before the "Sell-By" or expiration date on the carton.

Check the pack date on your egg carton, which is the date the eggs were washed, graded, and placed in the carton. This is represented by a three-digit “Julian number” typically found on the short side of the carton. The Julian number can be a number from 1 to 365, where 1 represents January 1st, so you know exactly what day your eggs were packed.

If your eggs are kept refrigerated, and it’s within 4 weeks of that pack date, your eggs should still be fresh.

If you’re still unsure or don’t have packaging to rely on, you can use a water test to test the freshness of your eggs. Simply place your egg in a glass of water, and if the egg sinks and lands on its side, it’s fresh. If the egg stands up but lays at the bottom of the glass, it’s an older egg but should still be good. If the egg floats, it means the egg most likely isn't fresh, and you should consider not using it. How does this work? The egg’s shell is semi-permeable, which means that over time, air can get in. Gradually the increase in air content will make the egg float, indicating its age.

Pro Tip: Fresher eggs will be better quality for baking, while older eggs are good for hard boiling.

Story continues

How to store eggs to extend their shelf life

As mentioned, fresh eggs can be kept in the refrigerator for three to five weeks. Eggs that are stored inside their original carton and kept on the coolest shelf in the refrigerator (usually toward the back, away from the door) are most likely to last the whole five weeks.

Eggs can last longer in the refrigerator if the humidity is high to prevent too much evaporation.

Another way to make refrigerated eggs last longer is to wrap each individual egg in plastic wrap. This helps protect against moisture evaporation. This could help refrigerated eggs last for up to two months.

According to the USDA, eggs in their shell should not be frozen. To store in the freezer for up to one year: Lightly scramble each egg in a muffin tin and add a small amount of salt to each egg. Cover and freeze the tin. Once the eggs are frozen, remove each individual egg and place them all in a freezer-safe bag to freeze long term. Label the bag with the storage date.



Reviewed-approved kitchen and cooking recommendations:

Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Reviewed helps you find the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of kitchen and cooking experts are always testing new kitchen tools, appliances and more so you can shop for the best of the best.

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to tell if your eggs are bad and extend shelf life