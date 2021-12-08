U.S. markets open in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,684.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,639.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,357.25
    +39.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.20
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.14
    -0.91 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +8.70 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    22.45
    -0.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1289
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.42
    -4.76 (-17.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3192
    -0.0049 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4380
    -0.1020 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,221.51
    -2,220.04 (-4.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,280.26
    -41.02 (-3.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,337.70
    -2.20 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,860.62
    +405.02 (+1.42%)
     

Easol raises $25M for its experiences and event marketing, booking and payments platform

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

The gradual return of tourism and travel in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to see a wave of startups raising rounds of funding to meet new opportunities in the market. In the latest development, Easol, which has built event and experiences software that third-party companies can use to market and sell bookings -- it includes a website builder, reservation and booking tools, and payment plug-ins -- has picked up $25 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue building out its software stack, with a view to being a one-stop shop for experiences organizers.

"Right now we enable [organizers] to sell events, but we don’t give them distribution," said CEO Ben Simpson, who co-founded the London-based startup with his wife Lisa. "We see that as a major opportunity, giving creators the chance to get inventory from elsewhere and push theirs out to other places."

The company has seen some strong growth in the last year, after a period in which Simpson said it had zero revenue due to travel and gathering restrictions in 2020. Since closing a seed round of $4.5 million that year, it has grown the number of organizers (which Easol calls "creators") tenfold, with the customer base up 913%, transaction numbers up 50x, and spend on the platform up by 30x. It has set ambitious targets to treble its growth in 2022.

Its software is used across some 130 countries, although the majority of the consumers engaging in the events themselves are based out of North America and Europe, Simpson said.

Those are scaling and traction numbers that catch the attention of VCs, and this latest round is has some of the biggies. Tiger Global is leading the Series A, with participation also from previous backers Notion Capital, Foundation Capital, Y Combinator (Easol was in the S18 batch) and FMZ Ventures -- which is led by Michael Zeisser, the former Chairman of US investments at Alibaba. (Zeisser is also joining the board.)

Travel and tourism startups definitely shaped up to be some of the biggest pity cases during the pandemic: through no mishandling of their own, some of the most promising founders and companies found themselves suddenly in freefall when their customers -- and depending on the business model, the customers of their customers -- simply stopped moving around and doing things. That vacuum however also led to some very interesting pivots and efforts to find business in completely new places.

Peek, one of Easol's competitors in the experiences management space -- went from focusing mainly on its own experiences marketplace and turned to providing more and better tools and wider guidance to their events management customers. It too recently raised a significant round of $80 million just last month.

While Easol might look quite a lot like Peek on the front end, however, the ethos behind what it's doing is very different. The Simpsons came to founding the startup having previously been on the event organizing side of the equation, starting and running events like Rise - a massive ski/clubbing/music confab in the French Alps. Ben said that building and running that raised a ton of organizational issues specifically when it came to IT.

The festival not only sells tickets to events, but it manages lift passes and a range of different accomodation options, as well as a variety of ski experiences and equipment hire. "We had to run the whole thing through five different platforms," he recalled, "which also meant a number of separate transaction fees. They had all that power on their side." So they came up with a plan. "What if we build and ran all of that, and didn't charge ridiculous fees but built it around a subscription model with smaller fees? Then creators could customize the journey end to end, and keep the experience all in one place, and invest in their own growth." (Currently, the pricing model is based on three tiers depending on the level of service, at £5/month, £54/month or £207/month offering a variety of different features and a commission scale that changes depending on how much you pay per month.)

All this is sufficiently specialized enough, Lisa added, that they didn't feel it really existed in the complex way that experience creators needed it to. She said they thus refer to the category with a distinct term: "experience commerce." They left Rise, which became a customer, with other current users including Wanderlust, Ibiza Rocks, Global Cycle Network, Untravelled Paths and Envision Festival.

The returns are what have made the pitch compelling to these companies: Easol claims that for an event with a $2 million turnover, using Easol's software instead of a mix of third-party tools works out to more than $80,000 of savings annually.

“Easol’s market-leading platform and industry expertise allows clients to imagine and market unique experiences for consumers," said Evan Feinberg of Tiger Global in a statement. "In the rapidly expanding experience commerce market, we believe Easol is poised to capture outsized growth, and we are excited to partner with Ben, Lisa and the Easol team."

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook's new website lets fans buy 'Stars' without paying the app stores' commissions

    Meta (formerly Facebook) has found a new way to avoid the app stores' commissions on in-app purchases with the launch of a new website where people can buy "Stars" -- the virtual items that allow fans to express their support for favorite creators during Facebook videos and livestreams. Typically, Stars are bought as in-app purchases on mobile devices where they're subject to a revenue share with the app store platform provider -- meaning, Apple or Google. This will allow fans to "get more Star for their money at lower rates," notes a Facebook announcement.

  • Twitter acquires Quill, a would-be Slack rival; team will work on DMs as Quill shuts down

    Under a new CEO, Twitter's made an acquisition that speaks to what it might be looking at developing down the line to diversify away further from ad-based, open-ended consumer chatter. It has acquired Quill, a business-focused messaging service meant to compete against the likes of Slack and keep people, well, more focused. Quill had raised around $16 million from backers that included Sam Altman and Index Ventures and it came out of stealth in February of this year.

  • Use the Verizon app? Check your settings to protect your privacy

    If you are a Verizon customer and use the wireless carrier's mobile app, you might want to give your privacy settings a close check.

  • Pinterest invests in creator tools with acquisition of video creation and editing app Vochi

    Pinterest is further investing in creator tools and video with today's news that it has acquired the video creation and editing app Vochi for an undisclosed sum. The company will be bringing in both the IP at Vochi and its 40-person team, including its founders, to expand Pinterest's set of video creation tools and to help its creators make more dynamic videos. Over the past year or so, Pinterest has been attempting to shift its focus away from being just an image pinboard -- a home to static images used to inspire purchases and plans.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Try To Rebound From China Delisting Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • China Evergrande shares hit new low amid debt crisis; Kaisa misses pay date

    China Evergrande Group's shares hit a record low on Wednesday after a missed debt payment deadline put the developer at risk of becoming the country's biggest defaulter, even as hopes of a managed debt restructuring calmed fears of a messy collapse. Failure by Evergrande to make $82.5 million in interest payments due Nov. 6 on some U.S. dollar bonds would trigger cross-default on its roughly $19 billion of international bonds, with possible ramifications on China's economy and beyond. While the 30-day grace period is over, Evergrande has not announced if the bonds have formally defaulted.

  • Vacasa’s Value Falls 10 Percent on Stock Market Debut

    Property manager Vacasa saw its market cap trimmed more than 10 percent on its first day of trading on Nasdaq, but one of its top executives took in in stride, telling Skift it all marked the next phase of the company’s odyssey. Vacasa’s stock opened at $10.99 per share on December 7, and by the […]

  • OCC Highlights Digital Assets in Risk Report for Banks

    Banks are more interested in cryptocurrencies than at any previous time – but they need to be careful, a U.S. federal regulator said Monday. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) published its Semiannual Risk Perspective report for the fall of 2021, outlining what the agency sees as the key and emerging risks banks should be aware of. Digital assets have been in the report before, but the Fall 2021 report has the most in-depth analysis of how digital assets might interact with the banking sector.

  • European Equities: A Quiet Economic Calendar Leaves Central Bank Chatter and COVID-19 in Focus

    It’s a quiet day ahead, with employment data from France and the U.S in focus. ECB central bank chatter and COVID-19 news updates could also influence, however.

  • Crypto Traders Could Be Denied U.K. Compensation When Firms Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsInvestors in cryptocurrencies could be cut out of Britain’s compensation program when companies go bust, according to a proposal by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority.The regulator said in a discussion paper

  • Micron dubbed a ‘best idea’ at Cowen on potential to outperform chip sector

    Optimism continues to build for Micron Technology Inc., with a Cowen & Co. analyst dubbing the stock his "best idea" among large chip stocks heading into next year.

  • Finastra Hires Payments Executive as Company Seeks Buyer for Capital-Markets Unit

    The fintech, which is backed by Vista Equity Partners, has hired Barry Rodrigues, a former senior payments executive at Barclays and Citi.

  • After a brief omicron scare, the Dow is now poised for the best start to a December in 24 years. Here’s what history says happens next.

    A series of gains for the Dow is setting the stage for its best start to a December, a notably bullish month for stocks, since 1997.

  • IBD/TIPP Presidential Leadership Index: Dec. 2021

    The Presidential Leadership Index rose 7.8% to 49.6, just shy of the 50 benchmark to indicate optimism.

  • CCB International Cui Li on China's RRR Cut, Trade

    CCB International MD and Head of Macro Research Cui Li expects China's trade growth to remain solid in 4Q while more RRR cut are still possible, she says, to support liquidity and sentiment. Cui speaks to Yvonne Man and Rishaad Salamat on 'Bloomberg Markets Asia'.

  • Powell’s Fast-Taper Signal Presages Agile Fed on 2022 Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsJerome Powell’s pivot toward a quicker withdrawal of stimulus paves the way for a more agile Federal Reserve in 2

  • U.K. Wants Challengers to Nokia and Ericsson for Mobile Networks

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThe U.K. and its mobile networks have set a target of 2030 to carry 35% of their data over so-called Open RAN equipment, challenging dominant suppliers Nokia Oyj a

  • Women Hold Just 22% of Oil Industry Jobs, Survey Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil industry just can’t seem to hold on to women workers.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsEven in the Metaverse, Not All Identities Are Created EqualThe $300 Billion Plan to Bring Green Power to China’s MegacitiesMeet the New Climate Refugee in Town: CoyotesThat’s the conclusion of an industry survey presented at the World Petroleum Congress, a Houston event

  • The Secret Formula: A Four Quadrant Approach to Investment

    The Macro Compass is a four-quadrant tool that helps see the macro forest first and then the trees. Alfonso Peccatiello uses this model to determine how to distribute his investment portfolio. Peccatiello discusses on the Daily Briefing investment opportunities in commodities and cryptocurrencies. Interviewed by Maggie Lake. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/3lEV3xs

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy Or Sell After FDA Advisors Narrowly Endorse Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy or sell after its Covid pill, molnupiravir, passed muster with FDA advisors? Is MRK stock a buy or sell right now?