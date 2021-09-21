eAssist Dental Solutions Among the 50 Fastest Growing Companies for a 4th Consecutive Year by Utah Business

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eAssist Dental Solutions recently accepted the prestigious award by Utah Business as the state's 29th fastest-growing company. For the fourth year in a row, eAssist has earned a place on this list of Utah's 50 top performers – an especially noteworthy achievement considering the rating period included a three-month suspension of non-emergency dental services nationwide due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Companies are ranked according to their total five-year revenue and compound annual growth rate.

Founded in 2011 by James Anderson, DMD, and Sandy Odle, eAssist uses a combination of technology and human expertise to provide outsourced insurance billing services to dental practices, helping practices to free up resources to focus on patient care and clinical outcomes. By enhancing collections processes, eAssist allows dental practices to simplify operations, reduce stress related to insurance claims, and ultimately enjoy more profitable revenue cycle management.

"We were honored to be recognized in our home state, and will continue to proudly support the great state of Utah by driving forward entrepreneurial growth and innovative business strategies to the dental industry," said Dr. Anderson.

"Well beyond state borders, we're proud to be the nation's #1 dental billing platform – in both reputation and growth. We'll continue offering our signature service alongside other time-saving, profit-building services and products to assist our clients," added Dr. Anderson. "We can now offer almost complete front office support to every type and specialty of dental practice. Even so, we'll continue listening to our clients and our people to stay abreast of systemic and emerging issues; identify innovative solutions that help practices become more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused; and drive advancements and peace of mind throughout the dental industry."

Story continues

eAssist was founded as a solution to ineffective, inefficient dental billing and collections, essentially creating a new industry. The company has grown into the nation's leading dental billing platform, and continues to invest heavily in technology and innovation that benefits individual practice owners, and the dental industry overall. In addition to being among Utah's 50 fastest growing companies for four consecutive years, eAssist has been named as a fastest growing private company by Inc 5000 six years in a row, and by Financial Times two years in a row; is endorsed by the California Dental Association (the nation's largest); and has received the HIPAA Seal of Compliance issued by the Compliancy Group.

About eAssist Dental Solutions

eAssist Dental Solutions , a Henry Schein company, is the nation's leading platform for remote dental billing and patient billing services for dental offices. eAssist serves over 2000 dental practices through a unique proprietary technology platform that connects dental practices to vetted dental billing professionals, allowing practice owners to fully outsource their billing department to eAssist. The end-to-end solution enhances a dental practice's revenue cycle management and eases the burden on office staff, ultimately helping practices be more efficient, profitable, and patient-focused.

To learn more, visit eAssist online at: www.dentalbilling.com, Facebook.com/eAssistMe , and @eAssist.me on Instagram

Media Contact

Jamie King

404-539-7684

319311@email4pr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eassist-dental-solutions-among-the-50-fastest-growing-companies-for-a-4th-consecutive-year-by-utah-business-301381300.html

SOURCE eAssist Dental Solutions