East 33's Recent Gains Improve Losses On Insider Purchases Worth AU$4.1m \

Insiders who bought AU$4.1m worth of East 33 Limited (ASX:E33) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 14% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling AU$995k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At East 33

The insider Anthony Hall made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$3.5m worth of shares at a price of AU$0.054 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.025. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months East 33 insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$0.033 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

East 33 Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that East 33 insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. We can see that insider Anthony Hall paid AU$436k for shares in the company. No-one sold. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of East 33

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. East 33 insiders own about AU$8.4m worth of shares (which is 65% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About East 33 Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest East 33 insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing East 33. For example - East 33 has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

