East African countries can now access the best healthcare in India

MUMBAI, India, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Having access to the best medical care, supported by pristine infrastructure, and a strong support system is a boon for a patient with illness requiring special attention. Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, a state-of-the-art hospital in Mumbai, India is one such boon. The hospital renders such assistance to patients from Tanzania, Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, and Uganda.

Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital in Mumbai, India

East Africans requiring professional medical intervention in Heart ailments, Organ Transplant (Kidney, Liver, and Bone Marrow), Joint Replacement and Redo Surgeries, Brain Ailments and Spinal Surgery, Pediatric Surgery & Rehabilitation, Cancer Care – Radiation, Medication and Surgery, Breast Cancer Care and many other diseases can trust the Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital in India to render the best possible treatment.

Commenting on the special services available, hospital CEO Dr Sujit Chatterjee, stated, "We at L H Hiranandani Hospital understand that overseas travel to access specialized healthcare can be a daunting task. Therefore, we have set up a dedicated department to assist patients with ground support. Interacting with the hospital is easy via email, live chat, or online video consultations. We have a tie-up with over 30 global healthcare insurance providers that makes various financial arrangements easy for the patients. A dedicated Relationship Manager is available to the patients throughout the time of treatment. The individual gets support right from the time of admission to discharge that includes airport transfers, travel arrangements. A relative of the patient gets a regular update on patient's progress."

The hospital provides medical visa assistance to foreign nationals seeking medical treatment. This helps international patients easily procure a visa for India. Free airport pickup and drop is available from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai International Airport. Deluxe suites and single rooms are available. Most rooms have a panoramic view of the Powai Lake. Complimentary stay and meal for one attendant during hospital admission is available. A choice of international cuisines to suit one's taste is available. A sofa cum bed is provided for the accompanying attendant during hospital stay in patient's room. A language interpreter is made available, when required, to facilitate better interaction between the patient and the team of specialist doctors.

Patients can relax and get further assistance at the hospital's International Patient Lounge. The International Patient Coordinators take care of documentation, registration, admission, and accommodation of not only patients but also their relatives. Forex services are available at the hospital so that paying in different currencies is never a problem.

The hospital is situated at Hiranandani Gardens, a vibrant community. Boutique and five star hotels are stone's throw away from the hospital. Best International brands for shopping and dining are nearby. It is also recognized as a commercial hub with the Brookfield properties having bought large commercial spaces.

Founded in 2004, Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital received the prestigious NABH Accreditation for hospitals and healthcare providers in 2007. In 2009, the Hiranandani hospital was awarded the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award, which is also known as the Malcom Baldridge Award outside the United States. This Hospital is home to some of the leading specialists in contemporary medicine, as well as a committed nursing workforce with an up-to-date knowledge base.

Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital can be reached through www.hiranandanihospital.org to take the first step in accessing one of the best healthcare facilities in India. One can also write to medicalvaluetravel@hiranandanihospital.org to seek further information and clarifications, if any.

