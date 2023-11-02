East Bridgewater home that sold for $742K is in 'charming' Latham Farms neighborhood

BROCKTON − A house on Crescent Street sold for $620,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions for single-family houses in the city. This home offers four bedrooms, including a master bedroom with custom stone shower.

A Cape-style home on West Street in Stoughton sold for $860,000. This "captivating" residence with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths offers a "perfect blend of elegance and comfort," according to the real estate listing.

An East Bridgewater home in the Latham Farms neighborhood sold for $742,000. This "stunning" Colonial resides on a landscaped corner lot and boasts three bedrooms, living room with a fireplace, cathedral ceiling sunroom, and a backyard oasis with built-in pool, gardens and a large deck with awnings. This property was sold by Joyce Augustson at Jack Conway.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of Aug.. 21 to 25, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

Abington

59 West St., Timothy J. and Nancy J. Buonopane to Karen and Andrew Partridge, $535,000, Aug. 23, single family.

117 Monroe St., Noel Oconnor to Jason B. Crowley and Annilka L. Leydon, $550,000, Aug. 25, single family.

204 Central St., Charles E. Vincent to William V. Cochrane, $455,000, Aug. 25, single family.

81 Dorsey St., Tallent Martin A. Est and John M. Tallen to Adam and Shawn R. Kelly, $500,000, Aug. 25, single family.

319 Tamarack Lane Unit 319, Patricia A. and Russell M. Lavoie to Melissa Laquerre and Elliott N. Barker, $480,000, Aug. 24, condo.

Avon

108 Pratt St., Carey Charlotte J. Est and Christine Flanagan to Kaitlin E. Dinius, $330,000, Aug. 24, single family.

Berkley

14 Grinnell St., Richard L. and Michele M. Houghton Jr. to Rachel L. Doty and Matthew H. Houghton, $495,350, Aug. 23, single family.

Bridgewater

38 Brick Kiln Road, Ruth M. Walker to Christina Szczesny and Alex Southiere, $630,000, Aug. 21, single family.

105 Jennifer Circle, Emil K. and Souda K. Khall to Makar K. Sodky and Sheren E. Yakoup, $700,000, Aug. 21, single family.

69 Vernon St., David A. Maher to Connor M. Harrington, $675,000, Aug. 21, single family.

113 Elm St., Christopher Zumpfe to Joseph O. and Mirna A. Ebanks, $515,000, Aug. 24, single family.

48 Hammond St., Melvyn J. Purefield and Antoinette R-Purefield to Gerald X. Chubbuck and Bethany R. Pare, $440,000, Aug. 24, single family.

Brockton

935 Crescent St., Nixon and Erika Rodrigues to David and Eugenie Borgelin, $620,000, Aug. 24, single family.

515 W. Chestnut St., Robinson P. Orellana and Lilian B. Palma to Jean R. Labbe and Marie L. Naboyard, $481,000, Aug. 24, single family.

221 Oak St. Unit 9-31, Nazaire Feguerson C. Est and Shawndee Nazaire to Elizeu A. Pimenta and Alexandre A. Costa, $235,000, Aug. 25, condo.

36 Churchill Ave., Stephen S. and Bernice Occhipinti to Lissette Colon and Luis A. Padilla, $580,000, Aug. 25, single family.

79 Tilton Ave., Francisco Lopez to Michael Holliday and Kelly Ferreira, $471,000, Aug. 25, single family.

19 Brides Court, Emmanuel and Magdala Lamy to Djesica S. Pontes and Elton E. Varela, $625,000, Aug. 25.

110 Tosca Drive, Mahoney Desmond C. Est and Susan Leydon to Tyler B. and Alex Albanese, $380,000, Aug. 22, single family.

146 Court St. Unit 604, David M. Houde to Makensy Nicolas, $290,000, Aug. 23, condo.

50 Coral St., C. & Margarita Poles Family Trust and Claudio F. Poles to Piere R. Etienne, $375,000, Aug. 25, single family.

56 River St., Melvin and Dacia Pacheco to Karina Herrera, $305,000, Aug. 21, single family.

Petronelli Way Lot D., Brockton Redevauthority to Franklin Pte Residences L., $125,000, Aug. 21.

Petronelli Way Lot A., Brockton Redevauthority to Ringside Properties Limited Liability Co., $185,000, Aug. 21.

161 Ardsley Circle, John L. and Amanda S. Clifford to Arun Hiralall and Alisha L. Medeiros, $505,000, Aug. 22, single family.

47 Grant Ave., Resdential Credit T. and Wilmington Saving Fund So to Joelianna Flores and Jorge M. Soto, $442,000, Aug. 22, single family.

214 W. Elm St. Unit 1, Affordable Properties Limited Liability Co. to Sean Riley and Michael Ramotowski, $326,000, Aug. 23, condo.

429 Moraine St., Regine M. Resil to Matthew C. Ferreira and Nicholas Brown, $535,000, Aug. 22, single family.

14 Budd Ave., Conley Daniel J. Est and Danielle Conley to Solanyi M. Encarnacion and Santiago T. Orsorio, $385,000, Aug. 22, single family.

28 Massasoit Ave., Pretium Mtg Acquisition T. and Wilmington Saving Fund So to Tmc Group Limited Liability Co., $320,000, Aug. 24, single family.

30 Rutland Sq, Diversifield Inv Intl Limited Liability Co. to Osmer Richard and Venante P. Baptiste, $380,000, Aug. 21, single family.

Carver

7 Ewell St., Aaron J. and Ashleigh R. Ohearn to James and Adrienne Elliman Jr., $850,000, Aug. 24, single family.

9 Circuit Ave., Richard and Suzanne R. Dionne to Matthew and Kristen Furlong, $550,000, Aug. 24, single family.

10 Cornish St., Ramsey Family Trust and Diane B. Ramsey to Paula M. Clooney, $520,000, Aug. 24, single family.

14 Craig St., Coyne Family Trust and Siobhan P. Coyne to Charles Lawson Jr. and Christina Caraco, $640,000, Aug. 24, single family.

East Bridgewater

1393 Plymouth St. Unit 1393, Christopher Pratt and Colleen M. White to Vincent Philbrook and Meafan E. Kraus, $370,000, Aug. 24, condo.

20 Robins St. Unit 20, Dennis Judy Helen Est and Michelle Jackson to Christopher J. Battle, $320,130, Aug. 25, condo.

220 W. Pond St., John P. and Kathryn V. Nickandros to Brandon Wiliams, $692,000, Aug. 24, single family.

45 Hillcrest Road, Jacob and Sarah Moran to Stephanie Jung, $400,000, Aug. 21, single family.

10 Eliab Latham Way, Steven A. and Elizabeth M. May to Jason E. Taylot and Melissa A. Ziogas, $742,000, Aug. 22, single family.

112 Cedar St., Rudolph Louise T. Est and Anne Devito to Nancy and Robert Eaton, $230,000, Aug. 22, single family.

Easton

108 Norton Ave. Unit 12, Lisa and Scott Doody to Kimberly Stockus, $317,500, Aug. 23, condo.

3 Quail Lane, Jiaan Liao and Xiaojie Yin to Xin Liao, $790,000, Aug. 21, single family.

17 Greenwood Village St. Unit 17, Devon E. Emery and Matthew T. Mccormick to Michael and Natalie Pavone, $285,000, Aug. 25, condo.

523 Foundry St., Kriyan Real Estate Limited Liability Co. to 523 Foundry St Limited Liability Co., $625,000, Aug. 25.

104 Turnpike St., Burns Family Trust and Shawn W. Burns to Wanex Sonceau and Saida Faustin-Sonceau, $400,000, Aug. 25, single family.

23 Wilbur St., Eugene P. Johnson Family Trust and Eugene P. Johnson to Christopher W. Duggan and Darrah B. Mclaughlin, $502,000, Aug. 25, single family.

Halifax

132 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 132, Jonathan R. and Haley E. Stevens to Adair Rosa and Rita D. Lima, $354,000, Aug. 21, condo.

24 Cherry St., Compton Kenneth J. Est and Margaret C. Severance to Mtthew J. and Nicole Medeiros, $580,000, Aug. 23, single family.

Hanover

17 Cobblestone Lane, Campbell Family Trust and Jeffrey A. Campbell to Kevin J. and Julie H. Goodwin, $1,330,000, Aug. 25, single family.

Hanson

64 Crescent Place, John A. and Gail M. Lincoln to Nicholas and Meghan Ayala, $454,500, Aug. 21, single family.

114 Andrew Lane, Paul F. and Cheryl A. Medico to Katelynn and Ali Munive, $700,000, Aug. 21, single family.

Holbrook

40 Hillsdale Road, Judy A. and William J. Whealan to Stephen and Anna-Nathalie Mello, $540,000, Aug. 21, single family.

479 Plymouth St., Margaret A. Sass to Jennifer Aubry and Raphael Joly, $700,000, Aug. 23, single family.

63 Marion St., Charles R. Riley to Lucile and Hubert Jean, $460,000, Aug. 24, single family.

Kingston

25 Sequoia Drive, 34 South St Limited Liability Co. to Kristy L. Buitenhuys and Danie E. Nersessian, $826,500, Aug. 25.

Lakeville

122 Precinct St., Southcoast Redevllc to Matthew and Ashley Ferreira, $495,000, Aug. 25, single family.

Mansfield

179 Central St., Miller Drew C. Est and Julie M. Miller-Erskine to Maureen Demore, $389,900, Aug. 24, single family.

6 Casa Drive, Gurpreet Kaur and Gurdip Singh to Justin and Katelyn Tetrault, $585,000, Aug. 23, single family.

Middleboro

96 N. Grove St., Christopher A. Coelho T. and Jillian A. Johnson to Amanda S. and John Clifford, $642,500, Aug. 23, single family.

108 Thomas St., Long Builr Homes Inc. to Bradley S. and Pamela E. Hamlet, $691,425, Aug. 22.

Norton

35 W. Main St., Wec 2000b-01-Gl-16 Limited Liability Co. to Ranieri T. and Margaret C. Ranieri, $4,425,000, Aug. 21.

87 Richardson Ave., Robert B. and Claudette R. Medeiros to Ruth E. and Tom W. Lane, $525,000, Aug. 22, single family.

361 Godfrey Drive Unit 361, Sheila Tenney Lt and Sheila Tenney to Donna and Peter Ross, $615,000, Aug. 23, condo.

16 Country Club Way, David R. and Lynn S. Turgeon to Toni and Annamarie Saliba, $955,000, Aug. 21, single family.

77 Barrows St., Timothy P. Aponte to Matthew R. Sullivan, $445,000, Aug. 24, single family.

Pembroke

516 Mattakeesett St., Manuel J. and Valerie Ribeiro 3rd to Nixon and Erika Rodrigues, $750,000, Aug. 24, single family.

664 Center St., Meagan J. Silva to Bryan J. Lay and Jessica E. Dondero, $455,000, Aug. 25, single family.

10 Cynthia Ave., Mary F. Ryan to Gordon E. and Gina M. Zemotel, $425,000, Aug. 23, single family.

Plymouth

5 Red Fox Lane, Kramp Henriette Est and Russell K. Kramp to Marleme J. Mcgrath, $290,000, Aug. 23, single family.

15 Penick Knl, Os Golf Homes Limited Liability Co. to Jennifer Pollock, $350,000, Aug. 22.

12 Lincoln St., 2 Lincoln St Realty Trust and Jacqueline Winokur to Stephen Kenneally, $828,000, Aug. 22.

174 Valley Road, Dodge Barbara A. Est and Barbara A. Dodge to Michael R. Dodge and Evyn E. Hanley, $360,000, Aug. 23, single family.

41 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Renzo and Cheryl Bardetti, $893,582, Aug. 21.

53 Lawrence Road, Chadwyck and Alexandra Howell to Ronald E. and Sharon F. Clarke, $550,000, Aug. 22, single family.

216 Water St. Unit 205B, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Thomas J. and Suzanne M. Tseki, $639,900, Aug. 24, condo.

39 Tenderwood, Jean E. and Alan Ansello to Winthrop Family Trust and Lawrence F. Winthrop, $740,000, Aug. 25, single family.

37 Colony Beach Blvd, Rohan Kamath and Shelby Cannon to Steven J. Malcolm, $740,000, Aug. 25, single family.

39 Lotus Drive, Stabile Hm At Redbrook LL to Jan and Deborah Szaro, $829,940, Aug. 24.

Long Ridge Road Lot A348, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Ridge Development Limited Liability Co., $1,210,000, Aug. 21.

19 Climbers Path, Stark-Prisco Realty Trust and Arlene S. Prisco to Mark W. and Sally M. Tyszka, $925,000, Aug. 24, single family.

52 Jan Marie Drive, Charles E. and Cynthia R. Toomey to Ryan Brennan and Brittany Morris, $575,000, Aug. 25, single family.

11 Kirk Circle, Colleen A. and David M. Iava to Jordan Wylie, $599,000, Aug. 25, single family.

45 Plaza Way Unit 5201, Sawyers Reach Limited Liability Co. to John F. and Maryellen B. Ferrara, $649,000, Aug. 25, condo.

59 Billington Sea Road, David A. and Rebecca V. Chaves to Thomas and Margaret Devlin, $660,000, Aug. 25, single family.

45 Wyndham Hill Drive, Robert P. and Janine Hanley to Neil J. Toole and Corina M. Aaronson, $620,000, Aug. 24, single family.

1 Spyglass Lane, Waverly Oaks Dev Limited Liability Co. to Leonard E. Proc and Alicia D. Ambrosca, $200,000, Aug. 24.

15 Lafayette Road, Dana J. and Kristen Smith to Meghan Corcoran, $565,000, Aug. 21, single family.

753 Rocky Hill Road, Michael K. Bridges and Janet M. Howley to Paul and Lauraleen Howley, $185,000, Aug. 23, single family.

12 Muster Fld, Oconnell Alfred K. Est and Daniel K. Oconnell to Ashley Morales, $354,000, Aug. 21, single family.

4 Meadowbrook Drive, Whitman Homes Inc. to Paul Corneilson and Beth Frasso, $662,525, Aug. 25.

1746 State Road, Dale A. Wheeler to Zachary N. Sarro and Erin E. Picone, $415,000, Aug. 21, single family.

49 Lake Drive, Tyler J. Bolton to Heather Stephen, $367,500, Aug. 24, single family.

Long Ridge Road Lot A347, Pinehills Limited Liability Co. to Ridge Development Limited Liability Co., $1,210,000, Aug. 21.

1 Chapel Hill Drive Unit 4, Linda S. Heath and Sherman W. Smith to Kevin Roberts, $215,000, Aug. 25, condo.

43 Pond View Circle, Robert K. Lawton and Sandra K. Waye-Lawton to Turner -Sampson RET and James R. Turner, $1,200,100, Aug. 22, single family.

Plympton

20 Prospect Road, Copper Beech Farms Realty Trust and Mark B. Derby to August 21 Limited Liability Co., $1,295,000, Aug. 21, single family.

Upland Road (off) Lot 1, Crescent Moon Cranberry L. to Solareit 2021 Limited Liability Co., $1,000,910, Aug. 25.

Brook St. (off) Lot A., Crescent Moon Cranberry L. to Solareit 2021 Limited Liability Co., $1,000,910, Aug. 25.

Randolph

23 Mcdonnell Drive, Maureen Zion to Sindy Mathieu and Dieunel Elie, $530,000, Aug. 24, single family.

249 Oak St., Dispirito Family Trust and Josephine Dispirito to Stephanie Augustin, $180,000, Aug. 21.

28 Stoughton St. Unit B., Wallace Karanja and Esther Njoroge to Maleeta Wimberly and Glen Lamotte, $440,000, Aug. 25, condo.

18 Nelson Drive Unit 1H, Equity TCompany to Aisha Khaukha, $250,000, Aug. 25, condo.

15 Toscano Way Unit 15, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Karl and Hans Guillaume, $567,500, Aug. 25, condo.

Raynham

1681 Broadway, Lesley A. and Ruben L. Otero to Kyle R. Soares, $440,000, Aug. 24, single family.

485 Elm St. E., Lsf9 Master Patricipation and Us Bank TNa Tr to Eric and Ksenia Royal, $425,000, Aug. 25, single family.

53 Cedarmill Drive, Ronald W. and Nancy M. Kenyon to Jennifer and Trevor Cotter, $775,000, Aug. 23, single family.

Rockland

47 Centre Ave., Bunnoe Limited Liability Co. to Darquis Smith, $585,000, Aug. 25, single family.

53 Airport Park Drive, Jjbb Limited Liability Co. to 53 Airport Dr Re Limited Liability Co., $5,100,000, Aug. 24.

185 Pond St., Karen A. Irvine and Sean M. Regal to Melissa Percy, $480,000, Aug. 24, single family.

Stoughton

139 Stoughton St., East Brockton Limited Liability Co. to Sani N. Lopes, $560,000, Aug. 22, single family.

29 Rosewood Drive Unit 29, Josephine Fevrier to Yenni C. Rojas, $390,000, Aug. 22, condo.

483 Pearl St., Venture Alliance Limited Liability Co. and Cf-If-2020-LLC to 483 Pearl St Limited Liability Co., $492,000, Aug. 21, single family.

1286 West St., Gevond Khlgatian to Duane B. Ripley and Naomi Smith, $860,000, Aug. 25, single family.

30 Penopscot St., Nancy E. Hampson to Telson Bledman and Josette S. Louis, $500,000, Aug. 21, single family.

408 West St., Ernest R. Crawford and Diane A. Allen to Patrick Gouveia and Kamisha Ferreira, $545,000, Aug. 24, single family.

618 Pearl St., George A. Scala to Gladys Gaston-Bouquet and Gilbert Gaston, $507,000, Aug. 22, single family.

365 Lincoln St., Steven G. Amato to Olumuyiwa S. Lukan and Folasade Akinwumi, $567,000, Aug. 24, single family.

112 Golden Road, Nicole S. Barrett to Dennison and Sharon P. Wright, $650,000, Aug. 25, single family.

Taunton

316 Carriage Lane Unit 316, Liden St (nominal trust) and Raymond L. Francisco to Alyssa Burch and Melanie Decosta-Hill, $403,000, Aug. 24, condo.

141 Shores St. Unit B., Suzanne E. Kaye to Elizabeth Freitas, $401,000, Aug. 24, condo.

168 Hart St. Unit 62, Gerald D. and Frances Sullivan to Paul A. Derosa, $295,000, Aug. 25, condo.

95 Fremont St., Pennymac Loan Services Limited Liability Co. to Kj Management Limited Liability Co., $305,000, Aug. 25, single family.

1 Kurts Place, Mark and Elaine P. Landolfi to Marlene C. Charles and Jean Chaudry, $590,000, Aug. 24.

215 High St. Unit 7, Canaan Homes Limited Liability Co. to Jahmeelah Bai-Grandson, $460,000, Aug. 21, condo.

16 Garden St., Thomas J. Larkin to Joshua L. Larkin, $358,000, Aug. 25, single family.

110 Dean St. Unit 105, James J. Moura and Alec J. Shumway to Adelino and Claudina Nunes, $340,000, Aug. 23, condo.

Westcoat Drive Unit 9, William K. and Margaret P. Sewell to Ernest H. and Francine A. Mcvay Jr., $50,000, Aug. 21, condo.

61 Fremont St., Frederick S. Escobar to Hometown Res & Dev Limited Liability Co., $60,000, Aug. 22, single family.

665 Cohannet St., Frederick S. Escobar to Hometown Res & Dev Limited Liability Co., $60,000, Aug. 22, single family.

203 School St., Norberto M. and Maria C. Pimentel to Melvin and Dacia Pacheco, $600,000, Aug. 22.

105 E. Water St., Albert Andrade to Steven J. Dutra and Then J. Rowan, $310,000, Aug. 22, single family.

83 Ashland St., 83 Ashland St T. and Mary Fenton to Rodney J. Blaise and Marie G. Sthilaire, $582,000, Aug. 22, single family.

107 Ingell St., Maria Leal to Jacqueline and Orlandin V. Alexis, $405,000, Aug. 23, single family.

Wareham

930 Main St., Ernest E. and Dawn I. Alden to Nathan Lebrun, $650,000, Aug. 22.

2697 Cranberry Hwy Unit 4, Tracey R. Ricardo to Judith L. Silverstein RET and Judith L. Silverstein, $320,000, Aug. 25, condo.

69 Maple Springs Road, Norman O. and Jeanne M. Brodeur to Jorge and Jennifer Silva, $350,000, Aug. 21, single family.

50 Oak St., Justin and Shawn Hughes to Robert D. and Sandra Harvey, $575,000, Aug. 25, single family.

26 Starboard Drive Unit 4, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to Edward Jdestefano Jr. (nominal trust) and Edward J. Destafano Jr., $604,900, Aug. 23, condo.

188 Barker Road, Craig R. Edsall to Kyle F. Kennedy and Emily Trumbley, $487,000, Aug. 21, single family.

41 Pine Lake Drive, Stanhewicz G. T. Est and Carolyn M. Solomon to Joseph A. Neves 2022 T. and Joseph A. Neves, $415,000, Aug. 21, single family.

43 Pine Lake Drive, Stanhewicz G. T. Est and Carolyn M. Solomon to Joseph A. Neves 2022 T. and Joseph A. Neves, $415,000, Aug. 21.

11 Madison St., Hanks Family Trust and Ruth A. Hanks to Two Daniel Terrace Realty Trust and Gregory N. Belcher, $478,000, Aug. 23, single family.

7 Puritan Ave., Craig R. Edsall to Kyle F. Kennedy and Emily Trumbley, $487,000, Aug. 21.

2697 Cranberry Hwy Unit 15, Nancy L. Tremblay to Tanya Sullivan, $325,000, Aug. 24, condo.

88 Hathaway St., Robert F. Hawkins Sr to Bay Flow Limited Liability Co., $210,000, Aug. 25, single family.

1 Roosevelt St., Charles and Karen Mchugh 3rd to Dereck L. Maher and Nicole Terry, $490,000, Aug. 24, single family.

67 Algonquin St., Carol Ross T. and Carol Ross to Lamont K. Davis, $464,500, Aug. 25, single family.

2 Mayflower Ave., Debra E. Paiva to Kayla M. Orlando and Joseph M. Lopes, $460,000, Aug. 25, single family.

200 Great Neck Road, Alain E. Savary and Norine A. Amaral to Tyler Griffin, $290,000, Aug. 25, single family.

West Bridgewater

93 Belmont St., Ds Ventures Inc. to Matthew and Rachel Selander, $538,500, Aug. 22, single family.

Crescent St. (rear), Spadea Associates Limited Liability Co. to Vmd Wb Industrial Limited Liability Co., $2,000,000, Aug. 21.

380 Spring St., Ian P. and Dina M. Miller to Heidi L. Kurter, $413,000, Aug. 22, single family.

Old West St., Spadea Associates Limited Liability Co. to Vmd Wb Industrial Limited Liability Co., $2,000,000, Aug. 21.

Manley St. (rear), Spadea Associates Limited Liability Co. to Vmd Wb Industrial Limited Liability Co., $2,000,000, Aug. 21.

115 S. Main St., 115 South Main St Limited Liability Co. to Pt Verra Realty Trust and Pluton Verra, $725,000, Aug. 25.

Whitman

383 Washington St., Thomas A. Lynch to Patricia Russ, $450,000, Aug. 25, single family.

71 Linden St., Coral Ridge Limited Liability Co. to Trung T. and Nha T. Do, $435,000, Aug. 25, single family.

92 Hill Top Road, Regina A. Silva and Katheleen A. Fox to Joseph and Thomas Farrar, $550,000, Aug. 24, single family.

34 Vernon St., Catherine T. Delaney to Derek J. Delprete and Brenna C. Hayes, $450,000, Aug. 24, single family.

