East Bridgewater home that sold for $855K has Irish pub and Fenway Park

BROCKTON − A single family house on Loyed Avenue in Brockton sold for $520,000, topping this week's list of real estate transactions in the city.

In Bridgewater, a new home on Birch Hill Road sold for $799,950. "This farmhouse is being built on 3.62 acres in Bridgewater," with part of the land being in Raynham, according to the real estate listing.

A "grand home" on a “spectacular lot” in East Bridgewater's Sachem Rock Estates neighborhood sold for $855,000. This home boasts six bedrooms and multiple common living areas, according to the real estate listing. The outdoor features include a small pond, accessory building with an Irish pub, fire pit with swings, outdoor kitchen, a Fenway Park play area, and a horseshoe pit. This property was sold by Erika Collins Realty Group, RE/MAX Platinum.

Here are the property transactions recorded for the week of July 3 to July 7, 2023, in the Brockton area, according to The Warren Group.

This house at 5 Sachem Rock Ave in East Bridgewater sold for $855,000 on July 5,2023.

Abington

360 Bedford St., Twin City Capital Limited Liability Co. to Abington Investment Limited Liability Co., $405,000, July 6.

216 Lincoln St., Tyler J. Phinney to Kristina E. Krim, $400,000, July 3, single family.

413 Lincoln St., 413 Lincoln St Realty Trust and Donald E. Wetergreen to Fabricio Oliveira-Almeida and Gislayne M. Almeida, $585,000, July 3, single family.

Avon

59 E. High St., Jean K. and Deline R. Calixte to Dashawn and Danielle M. Finklea, $482,000, July 6, single family.

394 E. Main St., William E. Nilsen to Elsis Reyes and Ricardo J. Linares, $525,000, July 3, single family.

Bridgewater

40 Twin Diamond Drive, Scott P. Daniels and Diane Farrell to Andrew Rodrigues and Erika Ryan, $715,000, July 3, single family.

596 Broad St., Kk Associates Limited Liability Co. to Nadege L. Garcon and Michael Jean, $690,000, July 3, single family.

3 Birch Hill Road, Heartwood Development Limited Liability Co. to David L. and Kristina M. Kimball, $799,950, July 7.

65 Nelson Drive, Mark T. and Sharon D. Audette to Seam and Melissa Driscoll, $612,500, July 6, single family.

Story continues

55 Oak Ridge Lane, Paula M. Wapenyi-Drury and Charles F. Drury to Howard J. Arons, $675,000, July 7, single family.

Brockton

1181 Pleasant St., Colton E. and Amy M. Mero Jr. to Marie R. Lamarre and Mackenzie Stlouis, $485,000, July 5, single family.

115 Oak Lane Unit 4, Nancy E. Robinson to Malba A. Fernandes, $215,000, July 7, condo.

115 Atherton St., Woodman Jr. Leroy J. Est and Leroy J. Woodman 3rd to Fenix Realty Group Limited Liability Co., $205,000, July 3, single family.

27 Loyed Ave., Eldon Silva to Eurise G. Semedo and Elizabeth L. Miranda, $520,000, July 5, single family.

223 Clinton St. Unit 20, Mumford Kerwin J. Est and Brenna Holmes-Mumford to Hugues Leger and Mirianne Clermont, $265,000, July 6, condo.

671 Pearl St., William R. and Debra J. Chaplic to Raichel M. Alex, $435,000, July 6, single family.

84 Emmet St., Maureen A. Manning to Touron Enterprise Limited Liability Co., $307,500, July 7, single family.

75 Amark Road, Ann O. Kantzian to Worry Free Re Limited Liability Co., $345,000, July 7, single family.

Brockton Campanelli sold for $450K:: Brockton Campanelli that sold for $450,000 has 'vintage' kitchen and outdoor 'Tiki house'

Carver

33 Crystal Lake Drive,, condon James M. Est and Christopher Conaon to Christopher and Elizabeth, condon, $205,000, July 7, single family.

3 Orchard Lane, Henny Ln Limited Liability Co. to Ce Development Limited Liability Co., $250,000, July 5.

225 Meadow St., Lois Murphy to Eric M. Guertin, $380,000, July 7, single family.

East Bridgewater

5-7 Oregon St., Brown Realty Trust and Donald D. Brown Jr. to Jose P. Sousa, $450,000, July 5.

9 Daisy Lane, Rosy Realty Limited Liability Co. to Brendan and Nicole Healy, $950,000, July 5.

520 N. Central St., Sandra L. Lgoode 2023 RET and Rebecca S. Corbett to Torrey M. Chapignie and Haley J. Wells, $510,000, July 7, single family.

5 Sachem Rock Ave., Thomas M. and Ruth H. Benvie to Danielle Francillo, $855,000, July 5, single family.

This house at 5 Sachem Rock Ave in East Bridgewater sold for $855,000 on July 5, 2023.

This house at 5 Sachem Rock Ave in East Bridgewater that sold for $855,000 on July 5, 2023, has an accessory building with an Irish pub.

This house at 5 Sachem Rock Ave in East Bridgewater that sold for $855,000 on July 5, 2023, has an enclosed Fenway Park play area.

Easton

6 Mountain Road, Rachel Ballester and Gabriel D. Britto to Jacob Taylor and Auralyn Mackenzie, $835,000, July 7, single family.

24 Canton St., Nixon Sr William F. Est and William F. Nixon Jr. to Jl 123 Limited Liability Co., $467,500, July 5, single family.

199 Sheridan St., Richard A. and Deborah H. Matteson to Louise Clark and Bryan Ryczek, $780,000, July 3, single family.

5 Meadowhill Court Unit 52, Luba Popovski to Peter and Tracy Theran, $379,000, July 3, condo.

35 Aspen Hollow Drive, Flynn Family Trust and Robert J. Flynn to Justin R. and Jane K. Clarke, $1,425,000, July 7, single family.

20 Goodspeed Lane, Willwork Inc. to Kyah G. and Cott S. Paiva, $850,000, July 7.

88 Village St. Unit 88, Kelley and Joshua D. Furst to Brandon Lopez and Cristina R. Tono, $405,000, July 7, condo.

Halifax

201 Elm St., Jesse R. and Amanda M. Marple to Daniel and Amanda Sheldon, $600,000, July 6, single family.

348 Twin Lakes Drive Unit 348, Ava Grimason to Tracy and Craig Macdonald, $360,000, July 6, condo.

Hanson

409 Gorwin Drive, Leonard P. Burke (irrevocable trust) and Patrick T. Burke to Blaine and Jessica Gallawgher, $600,000, July 3, single family.

161 Catherine Road, John L. Burke to Robert and Nicole Ryerson, $805,000, July 7, single family.

34 Great Cedar Drive Unit 34, Kathleen T. Hurley to Adam Camerlin and Lisa Polvere, $430,000, July 7, condo.

84 Lexington St., Richard S. and Deborah M. Mckenna to Benjamin and Jessica Ford, $750,000, July 5, single family.

Holbrook

38 Hillsdale Road, Andrew and Jillian K. Beaule to Vinayak B. and Kavya V. Chandaragi, $520,000, July 3, single family.

292 Weymouth St., Michael P. and Jean M. Elligott to Han Liu and Shihao Dai, $485,000, July 3, single family.

27 Water St., Grant Steel Co. Limited Liability Co. to Properties R. E. Co. Inc., $500,000, July 7.

735 Plymouth St., John A. and Elizabeth A. Flanagan to Alphin M. and Johanne Watts, $643,000, July 6, single family.

270 Centre St. Unit F., Jewels Realty Limited Liability Co. to Braintree Laboratories In, $580,000, July 6.

Kingston

3 Morgans Way, Fms Possessions Limited Liability Co. to Brigitte Agosta, $679,750, July 6.

22 Main St. Unit A., Collor Limited Liability Co. to Hoang Duong and Nhung T. Derosa, $250,000, July 5, condo.

Lakeville

6 Rivers Edge Way Unit 6, Michael and Elena S. Fritz to Michael and Christine Apromollo, $430,000, July 6, condo.

Mansfield

511 Gilbert St., Mayall Carol J. Est and Tracey M. Ledoux to Open 18 Limited Liability Co., $550,000, July 6, single family.

45 Shields St., Paula M. Parise to Benny Troncoso Corp., $405,000, July 3, single family.

72 Old Farm Road, Qurat U. Ain and Shahrukh Zeshan to Alexander J. and Lauren L. Hasomeris, $635,000, July 7, single family.

Middleboro

5 Justines Way Unit 5, David J. Morris to Jennifer G. Howe, $425,000, July 6, condo.

176 Marion Road, Ralph F. and Maryann D. Emilia to Pouria Asadi and Meghan K. Healey, $825,000, July 5, single family.

107 Maple Road, Edward J. and Kimberly A. Ogara to David J. and Kelsie A. Morris, $520,000, July 6, single family.

Norton

309 E. Main St., Imh Realty Trust and Wayne A. Savini to Matthew W. Savini and Chelsea Richards, $315,000, July 7, single family.

Pembroke

38 Lilys Way, Gregory C. and Beth T. Troiano to Ishak Sadek and Gehan Abdo, $1,000,000, July 3, single family.

33 Fairwood Drive, Molly Eldridge and Melissa B. Catalano to Thomas Macdonald and Nicole Clifford, $640,000, July 7, single family.

599 Washington St. Unit 14, Sara E. Mclaughlin to George L. and Dorothy E. Cabozzi, $549,000, July 6, condo.

10 Marion Way, Lisa Duprey to Allison Graham, $475,000, July 6, single family.

523 Washington St. Unit C6, Vanessa L. Costa to Vinicius and Thiago Trivelli, $404,000, July 6, condo.

226 Forest St., Louise A. Bombardieri to Kayla and Daniel E. Reardon, $580,000, July 5, single family.

599 Washington St. Unit 1, George L. and Dorothy E. Cabozzi to Peter and Patricia Holmes, $415,000, July 6, condo.

Plymouth

2 Osprey Lane, Raymond K. and Laurie J. Oldham to Jayce and Diane Tohline, $430,000, July 7, single family.

71 Scarlet Drive, Marie Noble and Thomas Dimino to Absolute Bldg Consultants, $235,000, July 7, single family.

17 Hitching Post, Joseph M. Manz T. and Joseph M. Manz to Peter R. Cruickshank RET and Peter R. Cruickshank, $1,121,250, July 7, single family.

43 Boulder Ridge, Robert and Nancy J. Kaplan to Paul J. Orzeske RET and Paul J. Orzeske, $1,885,000, July 7, single family.

87 Boatwrights Loop, Charles F. and Vida R. Gavin to David A. Gavin, $360,000, July 3, single family.

45 Wyndemere Court, Jason R. and Reina I. Scanlan to Fred and Kristen Poor, $855,000, July 7, single family.

28 Forest Edge, Kristine Cornwell to Jason C. Cornwell, $820,000, July 6, single family.

2 Chatham Road, Sarah and David Esposito to Sebastian M. and Shelby Donath, $535,000, July 7, single family.

26 Oliver Neck Road, Kailan Hopkinton Limited Liability Co. to Michael Ojjeh, $460,000, July 5.

7 Tower Road, Mandy L. Bohlken to Nicholas Erlichman, $595,000, July 6, single family.

45 Plaza Way Unit 5412, William S. and Diane E. Fallon to Jeanette and Richard Wolan, $609,000, July 6, condo.

Randolph

20-22 Raechel Road, Rjb Realty Trust and Jill S. Vandor to Colette Auguste, $725,000, July 3.

7 Toscano Way Unit 7, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Mary Nilsen, $575,000, July 3, condo.

Raynham

408 Center St., Niccole Monti to Raymond M. Cruz and Robert R. Cruz-Walker, $500,000, July 6, single family.

659 S. Main St., Rmc & Daughters Realty Trust and Robert M. Costa to James Mccarthy and Kristen Houbre, $650,000, July 7, single family.

S. Main St., King Phillip Realty Trust and John D. Nojblin Jr. to Michael and Tina Gallagher, $200,000, July 7.

Stoughton

53 Brewster Road Unit 53, Thomas K. Cunniff to Antonina Khramova, $600,000, July 7, condo.

18 Rose Glen St., Avondale Properties Limited Liability Co. to Jocimar Batista and Fernalyn Bederian, $550,000, July 7.

28 Faxon St. Unit 8, Kuz Realty Trust and Antonina Khramova to Pedro and Rita N. Santana, $230,000, July 6, condo.

143 Perry St., Barbara L. Holmes to Enide O. Noel, $417,900, July 7, single family.

110 Birch St., Cumberland Farms Inc. to Stoughton Fuel Realty Limited Liability Co., $360,000, July 3.

21 Drake Ave., Lorng C. Kry and Jeanie Tang to Maria L. Ortgega and Caesar W. Nichols, $315,000, July 3, single family.

Taunton

7 Bradford Place, John G. Neto and Susan P. Barreiro to Cleidira Andrade and Ivanildo Dacosta, $615,000, July 3.

194 Run Brook Circle Unit A., Aspen Properties Dev Limited Liability Co. to Jonathan S. and Virginia Duby, $529,900, July 7, condo.

40 N. Precinct St., Robert E. Welch Jr. (irrevocable trust) and Jeffrey C. Welch to Don and Esther Dupie, $700,000, July 7, single family.

36 Mary Drive, Joes and Firmina Garcia to Romeo Alas and Francisco J. Alvarenga, $555,000, July 7, single family.

49 Nina Way, Linda M. and Scott Burnham to Robert L. and Taylor H. Demeo, $475,000, July 7, single family.

9 Woodlawn St., Teven Family Trust and William T. Stevenson to Jacqueline Holdsworth and Maria V. Vazquez, $475,000, July 6, single family.

230 Hodges St., Zachary J. Lyons to Kayla Carlson and Eric Winterle, $454,000, July 6, single family.

Wareham

21 Starboard Drive Unit 49, Windward Pines II Limited Liability Co. to Roland and Deborah Mehtala, $544,900, July 7, condo.

5 Cranberry Grove Way Unit A., Paula F. Mangum Lt and Paula F. Mangum to Lisa Zambella, $430,000, July 7, condo.

222 Lake Ave., George H. Valler and Mortgage Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co. to Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb8, $348,000, July 6, single family.

5 Pheasant Ave. Unit 3, Elinor L. Brosseau to Claudia Martin, $280,000, July 3, condo.

406 Main St., Robyne M. Zuendel to Hannah C. and Kaitlin M. Tucker, $440,000, July 7, single family.

53 Papermill Road, Orlando Guadalupe to Randall J. Franzier and Anna M. Losordo, $500,000, July 7, single family.

West Bridgewater

19 Woodland Road, Sean and Erin K. Conner to William R. and Debra Chaplic, $432,000, July 6, single family.

130 Bedford St., William P. Maroney Jr. and Deborah A. Maguire to Tracy and Leonard Hutchinson, $500,000, July 7, single family.

99 Bryant St., Pamela J. Humphreys to Bright Inv Prop Limited Liability Co., $265,000, July 6, single family.

'Has it all':: 'Has it all': West Bridgewater home that sold for $865K is in 'wonderful' location

Whitman

108 Beaver St., Hector J. Feliciano and Omar R. Placeres to Yeasmin Shakhi and Rashedul Alam, $858,000, July 7, single family.

28 Benson St., Collen Hatfield to Jennifer Duggan and Jeannie Dolan, $175,000, July 3, single family.

258 Auburn St., Robert and Nicole Ryerson to Timothy Klapthor and Jennifer Hunnewell, $580,000, July 7, single family.

223 Temple St., Andrew Benson to Benjamin Berlo, $500,000, July 7, single family.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman. Reprinted with permission of publisher, The Warren Group, www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Brockton, Massachusetts, real estate sales for July 3 to July 7, 2023