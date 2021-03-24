East Coast Electronics Recycling Continues to Provide Top Quality Service in 2021

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.) is a leading electronic and computer recycling company based out of Shirley, Massachusetts. Offering secure data destruction solutions, the professionals at ECER work diligently to ensure the proper disposal of all e-waste.

"We use a military-grade data destruction process certified by the U.S. Department of Defense," claims a representative of East Coast Electronics Recycling. "Businesses that fail to dispose of their electronic equipment could provide unwanted access to sensitive information such as financial accounts or proprietary research. We work with businesses of all sizes to ensure the safe destruction of all electronics."

Having served various communities across the U.S., the professionals at East Coast Electronics Recycling continue to receive positive feedback from their clients. "Our customers are our number one priority, and we are proud to receive such gleaming recommendations. We take customer satisfaction seriously and are always looking for ways to improve our services."

Below are just some of the many positive reviews they have received in the last several months:

"Our organization holds a recycling event each year, and we've had greater participation in it from local residents than ever before. It's imperative that our partners can collect & take away everything that day. We found ourselves a good one with ECER Inc.: they provided a large box truck & ample staff to ensure that we got the job done. And in the one instance where they couldn't take everything away, they were back on the next business day to ensure that the area was clean & free of anything on the ground. They come with my highest recommendation."

"We've had an influx of new students entering our school system in the past few years. The new classes needed modern equipment, leaving us with a lot of older equipment on our hands. I got in touch with ECER Inc. to arrange for a large quantity of material to be picked up. They had a personable staff, they were highly professional, and after one day, our outdated items were gone and we were ready for the new year. The next time we experience a technology upgrade, we'll be sure to call on ECER Inc. to collect & properly recycle what we no longer need."

"For years we used one vendor for electronics recycling, but decided to take a chance on ECER Inc. after being impressed by the range of services that they offered. They provided us with a walk in electronics dumpster that is sturdy, holds up in all weather conditions, and literally stores tons of our old computers & TVs. And once it's full, all it takes is a quick call and they take away the full one & drop off an empty. It's so convenient and has made a very labor intensive part of our work here stress-free."

About East Coast Electronics Recycling

East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company headquartered in Shirley, Massachusetts. Serving organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Vermont, the professionals at ECER work diligently to ensure the proper disposal of all e-waste. Offering secure data destruction and drop-off container programs, the company focuses on the safe collection and disposal of all electronic equipment.

