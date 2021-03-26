East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.) Explores How Organizations Can Tackle e-Waste as Employees Return to Work
SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / While it will be many months - and some experts say years - before the COVID-19 pandemic is finally over, it is widely expected that in the near future many employees working from home will slowly start to migrate back to the corporate landscape. And while this is good news for many employees who are eager to reconnect with their colleagues and swap their kitchen table for an ergonomic workstation, as East Coast Electronics Recycling points out in a new feature, it is not necessarily good news for the environment.
In the feature article that was published on CityBizList, East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.), which is a leading electronic and computer recycling company, highlighted that many organizations are going to discover that some of the technology they allocated to employees before the pandemic is now obsolete. And they may also find that some of their legacy electronic equipment - such as desktop computers, monitors, keyboards, printers, and so on - is no longer suitable for their post-pandemic work environment, or for their roster of hybrid employees who spend part of the day/week in the office.
"Getting rid of e-waste is not as simple as putting obsolete or irreparable items in the trash," commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling. "There are laws and rules that must be followed, and it goes without saying that data security has to be a top-of-mind consideration. Merely formatting a hard drive or performing any other consumer-level drive wiping method doesn't work, and organizations that allow their confidential or sensitive data to fall into the wrong hands could face lawsuits, fines and lasting reputation damage."
As East Coast Electronics Recycling further pointed out in the feature article, when it comes to handling their e-waste, organizations don't have to waste time or worry that they may run afoul of compliance regulations or state laws - provided that they partner with a reputable, established and experienced electronics and computer recycling company.
"Working with a proven recycling partner is easy and stress-free, and multiple programs are available based on each organization's specific needs," commented a spokesperson from East Coast Electronics Recycling. "For example, our company offers drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events. We also utilize a military-grade data destruction process certified by the U.S. Department of Defense to completely wipe all traces of data from hard drives and other storage devices. In situations where data cannot be wiped, we utilize a state of-the-art shredder that utterly destroys devices."
About East Coast Electronics Recycling
Headquartered in Shirley, MA, East Coast Electronics Recycling is a leading electronic and computer recycling company serving organizations in Washington, D.C. Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Vermont. Services include secure data destruction, drop off container programs, electronics recycling pickup services, and electronics recycling collection events.
