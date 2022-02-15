East Coast Electronics Recycling Urges Companies to Hold Community Computer Recycling Events

SHIRLEY, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / As the holidays are over and springtime draws nearer, East Coast Electronics Recycling (ECER Inc.) urges businesses in the Northeastern United States to begin planning community computer & electronics recycling events. With new electronics & technology being released every day, more often than ever outdated electronics are taking up space in homes everywhere. In keeping with the theme of spring cleaning, the comfortable weather is as good a time as any for households & businesses to unload their unwanted electronic devices.

Recycling events are an excellent way for companies to clean up their office and improve their image. They create a fun and exciting opportunity to educate consumers about the importance of recycling electronics responsibly and safely. In addition, having employees bring all their old equipment to one location can ensure that everything is recycled properly. ECER Inc. can provide a free quote based on what you've recycled previously and what you expect to collect going forward.

Many companies may be concerned about the liability of handing over old computers to a third party. You can rest assured that ECER Inc. has over two decades of experience in e-waste recycling & data destruction, and that their US Department of Defense (DOD) standard wiping process and/or physical hard drive destruction will ensure that no sensitive information will end up where it doesn't belong.

ECER Inc. in Shirley, MA offers their clients several convenient options for e-waste & computer recycling, such as flexible appointment-based pick-ups, container service and the aforementioned recycling events. The East Coast team specializes in computer recycling for businesses, schools & organizations across the Northeastern United States. They have extensive experience with electronics recycling and secure data removal, spending the last two decades establishing themselves as the trusted name in the industry.

Story continues

About ECER

ECER Inc. is a leading electronic recycling company serving Washington D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island, Vermont, and all other surrounding states. With services ranging from phone & laptop recycling to secure data destruction, they have you covered with expert knowledge, so call them today for more information about their various service options or visit their blog.

Contact:

Michael De Fortuna

Phone: (877) 537-9940

https://ecerinc.com/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5o7ZrpNC3pOeF0bzYd_GQw/?guided_help_flow=5

https://business.facebook.com/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-101658031574511

https://www.linkedin.com/company/east-coast-electronics-recycling

SOURCE: East Coast Electronics Recycling





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/688785/East-Coast-Electronics-Recycling-Urges-Companies-to-Hold-Community-Computer-Recycling-Events



